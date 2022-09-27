Every Slime in Slime Rancher 2 and Where to Find Them

If you want to create a truly spectacular ranch, then you will need to know where to find every Slime in the game. While getting ahold of Pink Slimes is easy, if you really want to make money in the game, then you need to start producing valuable plort. This can be done by collecting and feeding new Slimes that can be found across Rainbow Island. Of course, some will be easier to get to than others will.

Keep reading below to learn about all the Slimes that are currently in the game, as well as how to breed Largos and what they do.

Slime Rancher 2 Slime List

Here is a list of every Slime currently in Slime Rancher 2 and where to find them.

Angler Slime – This slime can be found on Starlight Strand and appears at night.

– This slime can be found on Starlight Strand and appears at night. Batty Slime – This Slime can be found in caves in Ember Valley and flying around the outside of the area at night.

– This Slime can be found in caves in Ember Valley and flying around the outside of the area at night. Boom Slime – This slime can be found in the caves of Ember Valley and hopping around the volcanic areas. They do explode for fun which can damage you.

– This slime can be found in the caves of Ember Valley and hopping around the volcanic areas. They do explode for fun which can damage you. Cotton Slime – This Slime can also be found right outside your ranch in The Rainbow Fields and often appears alongside the Pink variety of Slimes.

– This Slime can also be found right outside your ranch in The Rainbow Fields and often appears alongside the Pink variety of Slimes. Crystal Slime – These slimes can be found hopping around the volcanic area of Ember Valley. Be careful as they like to explode spikes from the ground around them.

– These slimes can be found hopping around the volcanic area of Ember Valley. Be careful as they like to explode spikes from the ground around them. Fire Slime – These slimes can be found swimming in lava in the volcanic region of Ember Valley. Be careful when harvesting them, as the lava will damage you.

– These slimes can be found swimming in lava in the volcanic region of Ember Valley. Be careful when harvesting them, as the lava will damage you. Honey Slime – These slimes can be found shortly into your adventure in the Starlight strand.

– These slimes can be found shortly into your adventure in the Starlight strand. Hunter Slime – These Slimes can be found inside the ruin area of Starlight Strand.

– These Slimes can be found inside the ruin area of Starlight Strand. Flutter Slime – These can be found near the end of the Starlight Strand, near the iridescent crack.

– These can be found near the end of the Starlight Strand, near the iridescent crack. Gold Slime – A Slime that is rare and spawns at random. They can be fed for gold plorts but not caught.

– A Slime that is rare and spawns at random. They can be fed for gold plorts but not caught. Lucky Slime – These slimes randomly spawn and give you money when fed meat. They can’t be caught.

– These slimes randomly spawn and give you money when fed meat. They can’t be caught. Phosphor Slime – These slimes spawn near your ranch at night.

Pink Slime – This Slime can be found right outside your ranch.

– This Slime can be found right outside your ranch. Ringtail Slime – These can be found wandering around on Starlight Strand.

– These can be found wandering around on Starlight Strand. Rock Slime – These playful slimes can be found on Starlight Strand. Be careful as they enjoy playfully ramming into, which causes damage.

– These playful slimes can be found on Starlight Strand. Be careful as they enjoy playfully ramming into, which causes damage. Tabby Slime – These slimes can be found on the opposite end of the island from your ranch.

– These slimes can be found on the opposite end of the island from your ranch. Puddle Slime – These Slimes can be found in the deeper areas of Starlight Strand in ponds.

Making Largos in Slime Rancher 2

In addition to your regular slimes, you can also make Largos. This is done by feeding g a regular Slime a plort from a different Slime species. That slime will then combine the two types and when fed will produce a plort from each of its halves.

Largos can be helpful, but they do take up a lot of room. In addition, a Largo can transform into Tarr if it invests a plort from another Slime. When Tarr is unleashed, they wipe out surrounding slimes and can be a pain to get rid of as they quickly multiply.