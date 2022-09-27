How to Solve Stone Puzzles in Slime Rancher 2

If you have been playing Slime Rancher 2 then you likely have noticed several blocked paths around the map. Many of these are obvious as they are sealed doors. You are likely wondering just how you crack these strange puzzles and if they are even worth your time to do so. You may even be wondering if you need to upgrade your equipment to make your way through these locations or if there is a hidden mechanism like the one on the main island that will magically pop them open.

Below we go over how to open these doors and whether it is worth your time or now.

What Do The Glowing Slime Statues Do in Slime Rancher 2?

On top of the sealed doors, you’ve likely noticed that some of the slime statues near them have glowing eyes. If you look closer, each statue has a place for what looks to be a diamond in its chest, and this has likely sent you on a wild goose chase for a non-existent gem.

The truth is that unlocking the doors is done with the statues, and the process is incredibly simple. You simply need to have a plort of the Slime the statue is of. For example, the Cotton Statue needs a single Cotton Plort to open the door. All you need to do is to shoot the plort into the chest of the statue, and the path will open. You will also find that some of these paths contain Treasure Pods.

You will also find based on these paths. Be sure to suck them up with your vacuum and then shoot them against the wall. This will break them open, and you can get money, slimes, and chicken from doing this.

This means that any doors connected to the route will open, making it much easier to traverse areas. You should try to open these paths whenever possible, but if you need to quickly return to your ranch, be sure to make and use teleporters.

Gordo Paths

In addition to statues, Gordo Slimes will also often block paths. These can be dealt with by feeding them until they literally pop. Generally, removing a Gordo will yield much better rewards than the Stone Slime Statues will as they take a lot more work. Keep in mind that you can also pop a Gordo faster by simply feeding it its favorite food.