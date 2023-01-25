Tango Gameworks Unveil Hi-Fi Rush With A Surprise Launch Today

Tango Gameworks surprised fans with a new game announcement and a surprise release today. The development studio that is known for more horror-focused games like The Evil Within franchise is delivering a drastically different title today. During today’s Xbox Developer Direct, the video highlights offered a look into Hi-Fi Rush. This is a new rhythm action title that follows a wannabe rockstar that is seeking to take out a nefarious organization.

Players will be battling all sorts of futuristic baddies, whether giant boss battles or robot minions. The key is rhythm, as players are armed with a mechanical arm that can deliver some massive damage if you time those button mashes correctly. With that said, it doesn’t look like it will be the only means of ensuring you successfully attack and block during combat. While timing the button presses might matter for delivering a stronger blow against an enemy, it’s not necessary.

According to a report from IGN, players can still deliver different attacks to an enemy when they are not completely in the soundtrack rhythm. That might be a bit easier for some players to jump into the game and progress through without worrying about ensuring the complete rhythm of a song. But fortunately, the game will be accessible for players to try out today. Surprisingly, not only were we surprised by this showcase of the new Tango Gameworks title, but we’re also getting the game today as well.

Hi-Fi Rush will be launching on digital storefronts later today. We’re not given a specific launch time for this game release, but it shouldn’t be too much of a wait. Best of all, if you’re an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you’ll actually get the game on the service today. This will give subscribers a brand-new gameplay experience without having to throw down the price for a standalone game purchase. At any rate, while we wait for the game to hit Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X/S, and the PC platform, you can check out the announcement trailer for the game in the video we have embedded above.

Source