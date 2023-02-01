Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Ashika Island Trailer Highlights Resurgence Return

There’s a ton of anticipation for the next big update coming to Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. Gamers have been duking it out to see who can come out on top. However, later this month, we’re getting a new game mode added in. Resurgence is coming back into the gameplay, and with it is a brand new map that you can battle within. If you’ve been following the game closely, then you might have already been waiting on the arrival of the Ashika Island map. Now we have a new teaser trailer showing a bit more of the map and the chaotic battles you’ll be having within it.

Ashika Island is a new map that is far smaller for players to battle within. However, that makes sense, as this map is what you’ll be using to go through the return of Resurgence mode. If you haven’t been keeping tabs on the game or are unaware of Resurgence mode, we have you covered. This game mode acts much like the typical battle royale experience. Only one team is going to come out on top. But rather than dying and getting a chance to come back from the Gulag, there are respawns here.

However, you’ll need to depend on your teammates to ensure your safe return. Each time you die in the game, your teammates have to survive for a countdown period. At the end of the countdown, you’ll be given the green light to return back into the game. The problem is that each time you die, the longer the countdown period is. Adding in the fact that you’re now facing other teams on a smaller map should make for even more chaos and tense firefights.

Again, you can get a sneak peek into the map before Ashika Island is released on February 15, 2023. Check out the gameplay footage from the official Call of Duty YouTube channel in the video we have embedded above. Meanwhile, those of you who haven’t yet enjoyed the free-to-play battle royale game can do so now. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is currently available to download and enjoy on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.