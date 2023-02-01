Fire Emblem Engage: Sommie Rewards Guide

One of the earliest discoveries to be found around the Somniel is the rather oddly shaped and questionably protective guardian of the place, Sommie. This weird cat…dog…spirit…thing provides the Divine Dragon and her cohort several buffs, although you will need to work towards attaining them.

That is because Sommie is rather spiteful. Instead of helping the Divine Dragon, and by extension, the denizens of Fire Emblem Engage’s world, Sommie demands frequent attention, head pats, and feeding. I think we can all agree that Sommie is partially to blame for all of the world’s problems. We can fix that, thankfully.

Where To Find Sommie

Sommie can be found very early on – as early as Chapter 4. Sommie resides in the cave to the south of the Somniel and can be discovered by interacting with the Shrine there. This will lead to a cutscene with Vander who will explain what Sommie is. He will also hint at the benefits of getting on Sommie’s good side.

Rewards For Helping Sommie

Sommie is rather helpful throughout the game, however, its usefulness is entirely dependent on how much time you want to invest in busywork around the Somniel. Like with all activities, Fire Emblem Engage wants you to interact with them all, at all times. This is tedious at best.

Sommie is no different, however, his rewards are interesting as they directly impact how you perform in other activities. Sommie’s biggest reward is the ability to help you out during Fishing, Strength Training, and Wyvern Riding. Each of these activities allows Alear to bring Sommie along to help, and the more friendship you have with the blighter, the more help you will receive.

If help completing your activities wasn’t enough, feeding Sommie and petting them will grant you valuable Bond Fragments. These can be exchanged for powerful bonuses and abilities throughout the game. Sommie will hand out 100 Bond Fragments for each feed, and 100 Bond Fragments for each pet. However, Sommie will only hand this reward out once per battle. Be sure to visit Sommie often to get the most rewards.

Best Food To Feed Sommie

Whilst Sommie’s Bond Fragment rewards remain the same throughout Fire Emblem Engage, its ability to assist you in your challenges improves based on your friendship. Because of this, you want to max out Sommie’s Bond as quickly as possible. As a general rule of thumb, Sommie loves Fruit, so be sure to hand over this food at every opportunity.

Do note that giving Sommie food it doesn’t like won’t result in your Bond being damaged. It will still increase, just slower. You can max Sommie’s Bond out long before you reach Chapter 10 if you keep on top of your feeding and petting schedule. It’s up to you to decide if continuing to mess with the rascal is worth it after that.

That’s all we have for Fire Emblem Engage for now. Be sure to check out our other guides for more tips and tricks.