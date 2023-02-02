S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: Heart of Chornobyl Theme OST Trailer Has Been Unveiled

The Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl video game has quite a long history. It was originally a title slated to release into the marketplace years ago. Initially, the development started with the goal of launching the game in 2012. But the game development was eventually scrapped and would be put on ice for a few years. It wouldn’t be until 2018 that the game development got started again, and now the goal is to see this survival horror FPS title launch into the marketplace this year. Of course, in the meantime, we have a new trailer.

This is not a trailer to showcase the game very much. Instead, it’s a trailer highlighting the game’s theme music. This OST is called Come to Me, and you can listen in on the track within the video embedded above. Meanwhile, if you haven’t been keeping tabs on this video game very much, then we have you covered. Within this game, players are stepping into the heart of chornobyl; it’s a dangerous area of the exclusion zone where radiation has turned the place quite deadly. While details are still a little bit scarce, we know this is an open-world FPS.

A big portion of this game is simply trying to stay alive in this exclusion zone. You’ll be fighting off all sorts of radiated creatures, so no one area will be safe. Likewise, you’ll have to deal with different necessities like hunger, bleeding, and of course, radiation effects. Since this game is said to be nonlinear and open-world, you’ll likely have a few different quests or missions pop up along the way. You can befriend various factions and fight back against enemies looking to outsmart you.

While venturing around this area, players will be seeking out valuable artifacts. Although, the more valuable the artifact, the more dangerous the area, the more likely it is to be filled with mutated creatures. There are certainly quite a few players interested in trying this game out when it launches. However, we’re not entirely sure quite yet when we’ll get our hands on Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl. Instead, the game is only slated to launch at some point within this year, 2023. Although, we do know that when this game does launch into the marketplace, we’ll find it available for the PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms.