Players Will Be Judged by Stellar Blade Character for Staring

A contender for one of the most talked-about titles of 2024, Stellar Blade is having a fantastic first week on the market. With satisfying combat and a unique world to explore, there’s plenty for fans to enjoy, though many are admittedly playing the game for the main character herself. Don’t think you can just stare at Eve without pushback, however, as developer Shift Up has included a surprise for the creepers in the audience.

Social media has been flooded with videos similar to the one seen above, in which Eve eventually turns to look directly at the player after they look a little too closely. We’re not sure if this will deter anyone from peeking at Eve’s assets, but it’s a funny inclusion nonetheless.

Kim Hyung Tae, the CEO of Shift Up, has gone on record to promise that no microtransactions will ever appear in the upcoming title, making Stellar Blade a breath of fresh air in an oversaturated and expensive market.

“We would like to make it clear here that the game does not require any additional expenses that gamers are not aware of other than the cost of purchasing the package,” he said.

Stellar Blade was released on April 26 for PlayStation 5. To date, it has racked up an impressive 82 Metascore, with a user score of 9.2 on Metacritic despite criticism from some groups.

Late last month, Shift Up clarified that Stellar Blade would be released uncensored in all markets. This caused some backlash in Japan, with EA Japan’s general manager questioning why last year’s Dead Space was heavily censored for graphic content.