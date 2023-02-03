Resident Evil 4 Remake Chapter 5 Gameplay Footage Gets Highlighted

Resident Evil fans are getting a new game this year. While we are not getting the continuation of the story we left off in Resident Evil Village, we are getting a remake. This March, players will get a chance to enjoy the Resident Evil 4 remake, which is one of the most popular installments from the entire franchise. While we still have a slight wait on our hands before we get this title, Capcom has been offering some new details lately as to what we can expect. Today, we have new gameplay footage from the game.

This gameplay footage comes exclusively from Game Informer. The publication was recently given a chance to try the game out. During their gameplay, they were able to showcase the fifth chapter of the game. While it’s not a full walkthrough of what you can expect, players are given a look at a few different areas. Included in the mix are the church, cemetery, and a cabin battle with Luis Serra. You can check out the gameplay footage from the Game Informer video upload embedded above.

While you’ll get some gameplay footage, there is some commentary from Game Informer’s Marcus Stewart and Alex Van Aken. It’s a new look at the game, which might help players get a better idea of what Resident Evil 4 remake might be like. Additionally, it’s another means to further market this upcoming title for its release next month. If you weren’t sold on the game just yet, this footage might sway you into making the purchase when it drops into the marketplace.

Of course, there will be some slight changes to the game since its original release. For instance, the developers offered some insight into what changes were made for Ashley compared to the original title. Meanwhile, if you haven’t been keeping tabs on this game, we can offer some insight into what players can expect. Within Resident Evil 4, players are taking the role of Leon, who was previously introduced to fans in Resident Evil 2. When the president’s daughter, Ashley, is kidnapped, Leon ventures to a secluded village to save her.

The Resident Evil 4 remake is nearing its release. Players will be able to pick up the game on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PC on March 24, 2023.