Dead Island 2 Developers Introduce Carla

For years it felt like Dead Island 2 was never going to release. It was a game stuck in development hell, and after years of waiting, we finally got some signs of life. Dambuster Studios is gearing up to release the anticipated sequel to Dead Island, and while we are still gearing up toward the release of this game, new marketing materials are still coming out. Today the developers have highlighted another playable character you could pick when starting up your campaign. Players can now meet Carla.

The video trailer was uploaded from the official Dead Island YouTube channel. You can watch the video right here, as we’re unable to embed age-restricted videos. But the entire video is under thirty seconds long, and it just highlights a little bit of Carla. Fortunately, more detailed information is shared through the official Dead Island website, which you also view right here. Essentially, Carla is one tough protagonist and is ready to go through hell and back if needed.

The bio offered for Carla is that she’s a motorcycle stunt rider. This character is used for some chaotic moments as she jumps through rings of fire and flies over ravines. So don’t expect Carla to flinch at any signs of danger heading her way. Like the other protagonists you can pick for Dead Island 2’s campaign, Carla is armed with a couple of extra skills that might make her a bit more enticing to select for your play style. In particular, this character comes with the skills Dig Deep and Mosh Pit.

For Dig Deep, this skill will give Carla a toughness boost when her health is critical. Likewise, there is Mosh Pit which gives Carla a minor damage boost when she is up close with multiple zombies. Both of these skills should make Carla one tough protagonist when embarking on a journey to survive the now-infected streets of LA.

Dead Island 2, for those who haven’t been keeping track, is an upcoming action RPG. Players will find that the game takes place a few months after the events of Dead Island. The outbreak has spread across Los Angeles and San Francisco. Players are tossed into the quarantine-restricted zone and must attempt to survive the slew of undead that roam the streets. Players can expect Dead Island 2 to release on April 28, 2023, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.