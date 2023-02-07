Resident Evil: Death Island CGI Movie Announced

Resident Evil fans are getting ready for the release of the Resident Evil 4 remake this year. But later on, we’ll get another story based on the franchise. A brand new CGI movie was announced today, and it’s set to come out later this year. Fans of the franchise can get ready for Resident Evil: Death Island. While the movie was just revealed, we do have the announcement trailer for you to check out in the video embedded above. Likewise, we do have a few details about the film’s premise.

Resident Evil: Death Island is set to follow a new bioterrorism threat. It looks as if the movie will be featuring Leon Kennedy, Chris Redfield, and Jill Valentine. Although it’s possible that other characters from the Resident Evil franchise could pop up, these are just a few faces we have noticed so far from the trailer shown. It looks like a new threat is popping up, and the connection is based around the iconic Alcatraz Island. So it looks as if our group will be venturing to the island or seeking out a way to suppress the outbreak from expanding throughout the world.

We do know a bit about where this movie will be taking place in terms of the timeline. It’s noted that Resident Evil: Death Island is a sequel to Resident Evil: Vendetta. If you don’t recall, Resident Evil: Vendetta is another CGI movie that was released back in 2017. But that particular movie is set between the events of Resident Evil 6 and Resident Evil 7. That could mean we’re looking at a film still taking place around that time as well. Although, we’re still waiting for confirmation if this is the case or if we’re moving further ahead in the video game timeline.

Regardless, fans will get to see this film sometime in the summer of this year. We’re left without a specific release date right now. Likewise, we know that Sony Pictures Home Entertainment is distributing the film worldwide, but we don’t know if this will land on any streaming networks right out of the gate. There is a chance we might see the film come to a streaming service, but right now, there’s no confirmation on that front either. In the meantime, you can check out the announcement trailer, which came from IGN in the video we have embedded above.