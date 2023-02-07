Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Gets Nine Minutes Of Gameplay Footage Uploaded

There is quite a bit of hype built up on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Players are getting to step right back into the role of Cal Kestis as he continues his fight against the Galactic Empire. Of course, this is coming from the creative folks over at Respawn Entertainment, the same people who brought out the first installment to this series, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The video game release was a massive success, and it saw Respawn Entertainment being able to deliver a solid Star Wars experience. Fortunately, they are keeping up with this IP, and fans will be able to get their hands on the sequel this April.

But until that day rolls around, we have some new gameplay footage to check into. IGN has published nine minutes of gameplay footage for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Players are getting another look into the game as we watch Cal Kestis seek out help in Koboh as he hopes to repair his ship. Of course, with the gameplay footage, we are getting to explore a bit of the planet, and some more combat footage as Cal fights off some hostile enemies and beasts along the way. So far, the combat looks to be just as brutal and strategic as in the past installment. While Cal has managed to learn some new skills throughout his journey, you won’t be able to jump right into the action carelessly.

If you haven’t been keeping tabs on this installment, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be taking place about five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Again, Cal is seeking survival as the Galactic Empire looks to crush what surviving Jedi might remain after Order 66. Although, it doesn’t look like Cal will be heading back into hiding as he did prior to the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait too long before we can start this journey up.

While initially, the game was set to launch in March of this year, the developers pushed the game back a bit. Seeking more time to further polish and ensure the game is ready for players, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be launching on April 28, 2023. When it does release into the marketplace, players will be able to pick the game up on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. In the meantime, you can check out the new gameplay footage released for the title in the video we have embedded above.