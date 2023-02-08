Elden Ring Steam Update May Further Indicate DLC Is Coming

There is no slowing down Elden Ring hype and anticipation. The video game was a massive hit for FromSoftware, and fans continue to go through the game regularly. It’s a title that is challenging and offers plenty of different builds. However, there is a rumor circulating online that we might actually see DLC coming out for the title. Rumors and speculation are only running rampant now as a new update has hit Steam, which may be getting ready for the official announcement of what’s to come for Elden Ring later this month.

Elden Ring fans are holding on to hope that FromSoftware will be bringing out some DLC for the game. While we haven’t had the official announcement yet, this rumor has proven to be quite popular with fans. There are two reasons right now that might have some fans anticipating an announcement this month as well. First off, the developers are getting ready to celebrate the anniversary of Elden Ring’s release. This event is taking place on February 25, 2023, and it will invite players to join in on the fun.

17 hours ago, four subs in Elden Ring's steamdb got updated. I cannot see what are the changes, but those subs should have store pages.



Two of those subs are returning a 404 👀 pic.twitter.com/pQsTPCZQht — Sekiro Dubi (Elden Ring DLC at home) (@sekirodubi) February 7, 2023

While the event doesn’t indicate there will be any new reveals, the whole point of the gathering is to celebrate Elden Ring. That would make for a great opportunity for FromSoftware to share what is coming to Elden Ring if there are plans to deliver DLC. Likewise, more recently, it was uncovered by fans that SteamDB had updated Elden Ring. This update doesn’t showcase what exactly it entails, but there are apparently store pages attached. That should get more fans excited for this month’s livestream event.

Of course, this is all rumored for now as we have to wait for FromSoftware to actually reveal what their plans are for Elden Ring if they plan to keep this title going. Besides potentially bringing out an Elden Ring DLC, we know that the studio is also working on a new installment to the Armored Core franchise. During The Game Awards 2022, it was unveiled that FromSoftware was working on Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, which is slated to release later on in the year. Outside of the new Armored Core video game, we don’t have any details on what is officially being brought out from the studio.