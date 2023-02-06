Elden Ring Anniversary Livestream Set For February 25

Bandai Namco has announced that it’ll be holding a special Elden Ring anniversary live stream this month. To celebrate one year since the epic smash hit was released, the game’s publisher is planning on pulling out all the stops.

As spotted in PushSquare, the game will be getting its very own party towards the end of this month. According to a tweet on the Bandai Namco Nordics’ official Twitter account, a special celebration event will be held at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere in Stockholm, Sweden on February 25. The event will also be live-streamed on Twitch for those who can’t make it to the festivities in person.

📅 SAVE THE DATE! 📅



Welcome to our #ELDENRING 1 year anniversary celebration in Stockholm. 🎉

On the 25th of February, we invite you all to celebrate with us at Red Bull Gaming Sphere in Stockholm.

The event will also be live streamed on Twitch.

More info coming (very) soon! pic.twitter.com/H2NsKUKTyy — BANDAI NAMCO NORDICS (@BandaiNamcoNO) February 1, 2023

As detailed in the tweet, which is free for all over 18 to attend, the event will include a variety of special activities, including giveaways, contests, special prizes, an interesting-sounding pub quiz, drinks, cosplay and PvP, which will presumably take place in the game and not in person. All this will take place alongside or perhaps as part of the intended live show, which Elden Ring players will no doubt be watching with interest to see if any mention of the game’s possible DLC is made.

It’s been a long wait for those hoping for some official word on an Elden Ring DLC, although there’s been nothing concrete on this from either Bandai Namco or developers FromSoftware as yet. Undoubtedly though, much of the game’s audience will be keeping their fingers crossed that this special anniversary event is the right time for FromSoftware and Bandai Namco to finally reveal some DLC for the award-winning title, which has taken the gaming community by storm ever since it launched back in February of last year. As far as announcements on the future of the game and any potential DLC though, we’ll just have to wait and see. It’s not long until the event itself though, so interested players will need to make a note in their calendars for February 25. As yet, no times have been specified for the event, but more information is promised soon, so we’ll be keeping an ear to the ground for further details on the upcoming anniversary live stream.

Elden Ring picked up a number of awards for Game of The Year at the end of 2022 and has been nothing short of a monster smash for FromSoftware and Bandai Namco. Given the success of the game and its ongoing popularity with players, it isn’t hard to imagine that its creators would want to build on that with further content. As always though, we’ll just need to watch this space for the time being.

Elden Ring is available now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.