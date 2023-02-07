Hogwarts Legacy Developers Hold Q&A Stream & Showcase Hogsmeade

After some technical difficulties, the developers behind Hogwarts Legacy popped online to showcase some gameplay and answer some questions. Players are given a bit more insight into the game and behind the scenes of developing the game. This is also the stream mentioned earlier today that would grant players a special Twitch drop. Of course, if you missed out on the stream, you can jump back into the stream when they pop back in this coming Friday.

Community manager Chandler Wood, game director Alan Tew, and system designers Mekenzie Toner and Stephen Dona are featured in the stream. Even if you miss the stream, you can catch the stream right here. Again, you will have to make your way through some technical difficulties, but once things pick back up, you’ll get more insight into the game. For instance, the group mentioned their favorite things about the game, from the immersion and the events to the different beasts you can uncover along the way.

Within the stream, players are also given some gameplay footage of Hogsmeade. This is a village located close to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Fortunately, students of Hogwarts that are at least in the fifth year are permitted to visit the village during the weekends, so you can expect to visit this area during the game. Likewise, you’ll get to dive into this game right now if you have early access to Hogwarts Legacy.

Currently, Hogwarts Legacy is available but only to those that have early access. This early access period is only a few days long, so those who don’t have early access will receive the game later this week. Specifically, the game will be launching on February 10, 2023. When the date rolls around, you’ll find the game available for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Meanwhile, those of you who are on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch will be receiving the game later on in the year.

Fortunately, if you’re looking for a bit more insight into Hogwarts Legacy and wondering if it’s worth the purchase, we have you covered. In the video embedded below is our Before You Buy video game coverage. This will give you a bit more insight into the game and our overall impressions. With that said, we avoid anything that might be considered a spoiler, so you don’t have to worry about the gameplay narrative being ruined.