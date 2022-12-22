The Last of Us Part 1 Firefly Edition Coming January In Europe, Preorders Are Live

Hopefully this European release won't come up with the same issues the US release had.

PlayStation listings have come up for The Last Of Us Part 1 Firefly Edition in Europe. It will be arriving to that region in January 23, 2023.

Accessing the UK page of PlayStation Direct, we can see that the listing has the same content and physical goodies that were bundled in for the same Firefly Edition in America. Those physical goodies include a limited edition steelbook display case, and the comic book American Dreams Comics # 1 to # 4, provided with new cover art for folks who have already read the comics.

For those who may not remember, The Last Of Us Part 1 was accidentally leaked in 2022’s Summer Games Fest this June, and subsequently, fans found the listing for The Last Of Us Part 1 Firefly Edition in PlayStation Direct’s US website and it immediately sold out.

Unfortunately, fans were only waiting for disappointment, because when they finally started receiving copies of the special edition on September, many of them turned out to arrive damaged. Sony started reoffering the special edition briefly, but as of this time, it is not available to purchase on the US website.

Hopefully, the reason that Europe had to wait a few months before they could get the Firefly Edition was that Sony had worked with partners and distributors to make sure the copies that they have available will not be arriving to those customers in similarly shoddy conditions.

To be clear, the The Last Of Us Part 1 Firefly Edition is only available to buy online, on Sony’s PlayStation Direct website. They charged a steep $ 99 for fans to get all the digital and physical bonuses that they would get with the game. For that price, consumers do and should expect they are receiving the best for their money.

There is a possibility that Sony has stopped manufacturing the physical bonuses that come with the Firefly Edition, and has therefore consigned the stock they do have to non US markets. If this is the case, that increases the possibility that this version of the game becomes a collector’s item.

That could be exacerbated by the fact that scalpers got the jump on everyone else by getting their copies of the Firefly Edition early and raising prices through the roof.

It is also possible that Sony is planning a make good for the fans who got their copies of this special edition broken with a new rerelease to come up with the prospective The Last Of Us Part 2, whenever that finally arrives, with its own special edition. In which case, hopefully they won’t repeat the gaffes they made with this one for the coming European release.

Source: PlayStation Direct, Insider Gaming