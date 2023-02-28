Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe: Goal Game Explained

By in large, Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe is not a particularly complicated game. That’s obviously not to say that it isn’t fun or challenging in certain places (especially in the challenge levels on Magolor’s ship,) but that most things in the game are pretty straightforward. There is one aspect to it, however, that goes almost entirely unexplained: the goal game.

A lot of games in the Kirby series feature goal games–little mini games for players to complete at the end of a level–and the one featured in Kirby’s Return to Dreamland where Kirby jumps down into a slingshot to try and launch himself to a cloud is frequently featured in other Kirby games. Despite this, Return to Dreamland Deluxe doesn’t go into much detail as to how to actually get higher and earn better rewards.

Here’s everything you need to know about jumping higher in the goal game in Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe.

How to Jump Higher in the Goal Game

The instructions for the goal game are simple and brief: push A. Because this is so vague, it’s hard to know what you’re actually supposed to do as Kirby jumps off his platform and onto the slingshot. The actual goal of the Goal Game is to hit the “A” button when the slingshot flashes. The flash is extremely quick so it’s hard to see unless you’re looking specifically for it, but the closer you are to pressing A as it flashes, the higher you’ll go.

While it’s certainly challenging to get the timing down perfectly, the actual challenge of the Goal Game is being able to practice it. Because it’s only available at the end of any given level, you won’t be able to practice it multiple times in a row since you’ll need to complete a full level just to try again.

A good suggestion if you’re trying to practice the Goal Game would be to get an ability that increases Kirby’s speed such as the Tornado and use it to speed past the opening tutorial levels of the game. That way, you can breeze past the level and get right back to the Goal Game.

If you’re able to master the Goal Game, you’ll be rewarded with plenty of stars, and the UFO that you catch a glimpse of on lower levels will even reward you with multiple extra lives.