Cyberpunk 2077 Is Now Officially Steam Deck Verified

CD Projekt Red is known for delivering some thrilling RPGs into the marketplace. With so much immense success with The Witcher franchise, they offered a new take from a classic board game. Several years ago, we finally got their latest video game release, Cyberpunk 2077. Now the game, as I’m sure all of you are aware of, had a terrible launch experience. With so many technical issues and bugs, developers had to jump through a series of hoops to get it back to the level they had initially intended on. Today, the game is in a far better place than when it first launched into the marketplace.

So those of you who have yet to dive into the game might want to give it a chance this year. Likewise, if you are an owner of the Valve Steam Deck, you may be delighted to know that CD Projekt Red has confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 is now Steam Deck Verified. This is the seal of approval that the game will work without issues on the hardware. With the Steam Deck proving to be quite the popular device for players to enjoy their collection of PC games on the go, it’s nice knowing some of these heavy hitter titles are still capable of running on the hardware.

Can't get enough of Night City? Wish you could take it with you, wherever you go? Well now you can, because #Cyberpunk2077 has been Verified for #Steam Deck Compatibility!



If you already have a copy of the game in your Steam Library then it's ready to run on your Steam Deck. pic.twitter.com/sG7r3opJZ9 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 28, 2023

Likewise, while Cyberpunk 2077 has been available for a few years now, the game is still very much incredibly popular today. That’s partially due to how much work went into making the game stable and tweaked to ensure it met the expectations developers had placed on the game. Likewise, the recent anime series, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, was a huge hit that again sparked interest in diving into the Cyberpunk 2077 video game. We’re sure that now that players can take this game on the go, more newcomers and veteran players might be jumping into Night City.

Another reason you may be persuaded to give this game a chance, either for the first time or again, is the fact that we have an expansion coming to the game. There is only one expansion set to release for Cyberpunk 2077, and that’s Phantom Liberty. This expansion will once again see Johnny Silverhand and V making a return. But also added to this project is Idris Elba, who will be playing another mysterious character.