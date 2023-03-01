Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe: 3-2 Energy Sphere Locations

There are 120 Energy Spheres hidden across the entity of Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe for the player to find. Once you’ve snagged some, you’ll start unlocking features on Magolor’s ship which include things like challenge rooms and mini-games.

Use the guide below to find all four hidden Energy Spheres in level 3-2.

More Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe guides:

Energy Sphere #1

The first Energy Sphere is found immediately after being the mini-boss at the start of 3-2. Defeat Kibble Blade and then suck it up for the Cutter ability which you’ll need to access the sphere (you can also use the Sword ability which was found earlier in the level.)

Once you have a cutting ability, head to the right and then cut down the platform that’s hanging by a rope so that you can gain access to the water below you. Hop in the water, but be careful that you don’t sink to the bottom since you’ll die. Swim to the left and you’ll find the first Energy Sphere sitting behind some breakable stone blocks.

Energy Sphere #2

After getting the first Energy Sphere, head to the next area where you’re swimming through a coral reef. Progress through the area as normal, making sure to grab the Spear ability from one of the mechanical bee enemies on the surface. After getting the power, continue to the right, but stay towards the bottom of the area. Eventually, you’ll find a switch that’s inside a giant rock structure. Go to the right side of the rock and then use your spear power to flip the switch through the wall. Once you do, the rock will lift up to reveal a secret star door. Head inside.

Inside the door, you’ll find a large room with multiple layers of bomb blocks and metal blocks surrounding rings of enemies with the second Energy Sphere at the center. Destroy the bomb blocks and take out the enemies that rush you as you do. Once the blocks are all gone and the enemies all defeated, grab the Energy Sphere.

Energy Sphere #3

Progress through the level until the section where you jump inside a giant shoe. Use the shoe to make it through the area and then switch to the second shoe when you reach it. When you get to the end of the section, you’ll see three flying enemies in a row arching upwards to a rock formation. Jump from enemy to enemy to reach the top and then use the shoe to break the giant golden block that’s sitting at the top of the rock to reveal a secret star door.

Go through the door and the third Energy Sphere will be just above you for you to swim up and grab. Once you have it, use the lever above it to open the way to the rest of the area.

Energy Sphere #4

After getting the third sphere, swim along the main path until you see the final Energy Sphere to your right inside some of the coral surrounded by breakable stone blocks. In order to get the sphere, you’ll need to break the blocks by spitting at them, but be careful of the giant eel that’s waiting for you at the mouth of the area. Dodge the eel, break the blocks, and then get the final sphere.