Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe: 2-4 Energy Sphere Locations

Collecting all 120 Energy Spheres is essential for unlocking all of the content in Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe. While Magolor needs Kirby and friends to help find the five missing pieces of his ship, the Energy Spheres unlock challenge modes and other fun side activities for players to do as well.

Here’s where to find all five hidden Energy Spheres in level 2-4, the final stage in Raisin Ruins.

More Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe guides:

| 1-1 Energy Sphere Locations | 1-2 Energy Sphere Locations | 1-3 Energy Sphere Locations | 1-4 Energy Sphere Locations | 2-1 Energy Sphere Locations | 2-2 Energy Sphere Locations | 2-3 Energy Sphere Locations | How to Unlock Merry Magoland | Goal Game Explained |

Energy Sphere #1

The first Energy Sphere is found midway through the section where you’re running on the sand conveyor belts. Make sure you pick up the Bomb ability from one of the elf enemies and when you come to a star door that’s blocked off by some breakable stone blocks, destroy them with a bomb and enter the door.

Inside, you’ll see the Energy Sphere that’s on the other side of a door below you. The switch to your right will open the door, but only for a brief moment before it closes again. Drop a bomb next to the switch by hitting down B and then run to the door being careful not to get hit by the enemy down below. Once the bomb goes off and the door opens, run inside and grab the sphere.

Energy Sphere #2

After the section where you do the sand conveyor belt, you’ll find yourself in an area that’s completely in the dark. Progress through the area as usual, making sure to grab the candle and to have a copy ability equipped. Eventually, you’ll see the second Energy Sphere glowing in the darkness. If you try to walk directly towards it, you’ll come face-to-face with an enemy. Instead, drop down to the area below and navigate past the spike enemies until you jump up to an area with a hamburger healing item.

Grab the item and you’ll notice some breakable stone blocks that are blocking the way to the Energy Sphere. Use your copy ability to break them and then jump up to the path that leads to the sphere.

Energy Sphere #3

Continue through the level as normal until you find yourself in an area where giant cannons are shooting the ground near you. Avoid the cannons until you find a white gem on the ground. Pick it up and Kirby will turn invisible and be able to pass through blocks that are the same color as the crystal. With the crystal in hand, pass through the crystal blocks that lead to a star door.

On the other side, you’ll be in a room that has the third Energy Sphere below you on the other side of a crystal block wall. Pass through the wall and then pick up the Energy Sphere. Be warned: as soon as you do, the three bats in the area will all attack you.

Energy Spheres #4 and #5

Progress through the level until you get the Ultra Sword copy ability. Use it to cut the giant ropes that are holding parts of the level together until you find yourself in an area with two giant ropes, one on either side of you. Cut both ropes and a star portal will appear on the left side of the room. Hop into the portal.

Here, you’ll face a challenge similar to the other ones you’ve found in star portals, but instead of outrunning a cosmic purple wall to the right, you’ll be running to the left. Avoid all of the cannons that are in your way and go through the door at the end of the area.

On the other side, you’ll have another fight with a Sphere Doomer. Beat it, making sure not to fall into the pits in the floor, and then grab the two final Energy Spheres it drops.