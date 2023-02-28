Sons of the Forest: Where To Find An Easy Silencer | Stealth Pistol Upgrade Guide

The Silencer is one of the most useful tools available to players in Sons of the Forest. The underground cannibals are completely reliant on sound. When moving through caves, you can avoid almost all enemies simply by moving slowly. If you don’t run, the cannibals will struggle to find you. You can walk right past them. But sometimes you’ll need to take them out. That’s where the Silencer Upgrade comes in.

Normally, the Silencer is an advanced Upgrade that can only be found after acquiring the Shovel. Collecting the Rebreather, Rope Gun and Shovel is your first major quest, and each key item requires delving into a terrifying cavern filled with albino mutants. If you want to survive, you’ll need to be equipped for the journey. The Silencer can help with that, and there’s one in an unmarked location that is extremely easy to miss.

More Sons of the Forest guides:

How To Escape The Island | Ending Guide | How To Get The Shovel & Unlock Hidden Underground Locations | How To Find A 3D Printer | How To Get The Pistol | Where To Find The Best Weapon | All Keycard Locations

Silencer Upgrade Location | Stealth Guide

The Silencer is an upgrade for the Pistol. You can find the Pistol easily by checking the Beta Team GPS marker (purple tag) that’s over the water. Collecting the Pistol, you’ll be able to defeat normal cannibals with a single headshot. Unfortunately, the Pistol is noisy — and it’s even noisier underground. To improve your stealth abilities, you’ll want to upgrade your Pistol with a Silencer.

Silencer Location: A Silencer can be found right at the start of the game, at an old helicopter crash site on the same side of the island as the Beta Team members. Check the map location above.

The chopper is covered in moss and surrounded by skeletons. There are open cases with extra gear here — you can also find a Pistol Rail. The Rail Upgrade allows you to mount a flashlight onto your pistol. That makes underground or low-light areas much easier to navigate with a weapon.

The Silenced Pistol is incredibly useful for exploration and for dealing with cannibals quietly. It helps that the pistol is one-handed — unlock the bow. Bows (and Crossbows) require long wind-up to reload and fire. They’re silent, and ammo can be crafted, but they’re difficult to use in a situation where you’re outnumbered. If you want to take out multiple mutants without alerting everything within earshot, this is the best option and one of the most useful upgrades in the early game.

You can also improve stealth with Masks. There are two tribe son the island — one wears gold masks, while the other wears red masks. The gold mask tribe wear clothes from their former lives, making them instantly stand out from the other cannibals. You can craft a red mask from any 3D Printer, while the rare Gold Mask can only be found in the Apartment Underground Complex area. There’s a morgue deep in this area. You can collect the Gold Mask from one of the bodies here.