Sons of the Forest Now Has An Incredible Multiplayer Trailer

The Forest was a terrifying instant hit when it launched in 2014. Years later, we’re gearing up to return to this cannibalism-filled island again. This month comes the launch of Sons of the Forest which will again have players fighting to survive the elements along with the hostile enemies that flood of hostile enemies that openly roam this island. Today, we have a brand new trailer upload, thanks to IGN. With this particular trailer, we’re getting a focus on multiplayer gameplay. Check out what you and your friends could expect when you head to this island together.

In Sons of the Forest, the premise here is that players are going to a remote island to locate a missing billionaire. However, you soon find out that the island is home to mutated cannibals that will seek you out. So now you’re fighting for your life as you have to craft, build, and battle off these beasts that rummage into your campsite. The trailer showcases quite a bit of what you can expect when you first start your adventure in Sons of the Forest. For instance, starting off is the need for shelter.

Players will have to start chopping down trees and slowly building up a structure that will protect them from the weather and hostilities at night. There’s also a focus on weapon progression within the game. For starters, you might be using nothing more than a bow and arrow. This will require players to have a steady aim to sink an arrow into the temple of their enemy; otherwise, it could take multiple shots into an enemy’s body to bring it down. Not only will these enemies come in to attack you, but they’ll also tear down your structures.

As a result, you’ll want plenty of weapons to deal with these enemies. It doesn’t look like you’ll always stick with just a bow, either. The trailer shows off different advancements over time, from a stun baton to subdue an enemy in their tracks to a firearm that can blast away your target. Again, players can join together and attempt to survive the island when it launches on February 23, 2023. When this game launches, you’ll find it as an early access title for the PC platform. In the meantime, you can check out the multiplayer trailer in the video above.