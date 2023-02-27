Sons of the Forest: How To Find The Best Weapons | Shotgun, Katana, Chainsaw & More Locations Guide

Upgrade your arsenal with all the best weapons on the island. Check out all the locations.

Trapped on an island overrun with monsters, you’re going to want all the weapons you can get. In Sons of the Forest, the best weapons are totally unique — you can’t craft them, you’ll have to find them. Weapons like handguns, shotguns and even swords will help you fight back the hordes of mutants and complete your mission. Each weapon always spawns in the same spot on the map, the tricky part is just accessing those areas.

If you’re looking for killer tools like the katana, chainsaw, revolver and much more, we’re listing (and showing) the locations for every major weapon you’ll want to get. Before you can delve into the deep underground recesses of the island, you’ll want to stock up on weapons. Even solo players can survive the onslaught with the right tools in your backpack. Learn where to get these awesome weapons in (generally) the order they’re available.

Weapons and upgrades are always located in the same spot when playing a normal island run. Your starting position is randomized, but weapon locations are not.

Pistol: The earliest firearm you can acquire. Located on the purple GPS marker over the water, off the island’s coast. You’ll have to swim to the life raft where a dead Beta Team member is located. Watch out for the shark on the way there.

Shotgun: Shovel required. At a different purple GPS marker. Find the buried Beta Team member location.

Alternate Shotgun: VIP Keycard required. A Shotgun can also be found at the underground mansion through the Docks / Main Entrance — a bunker green marker near the shore. The Shotgun is at the bar next to stacks of money.

Compound Bow: Shovel required. Dig up the entrance to Maintenance Hatch B. This optional hatch contains a Compound Bow and the Pistol Silencer Upgrade.

Pistol Silencer: The Silencer upgrade is located in Maintenance Hatch B.

Revolver: Shovel required. Dig up the entrance to Maintenance Hatch C, located at the old Golf Course grounds. The revolver is found in a dark room with a dead body.

Katana: VIP Keycard required. Enter through the cave nearest to the Docks / Main Underground Entrance. This dangerous location is full of creatures — the katana is mounted in one of the apartments. This is the best all-around melee weapon in the game. It is extremely fast and can kill normal enemies in two quick swings. Even tough enemies will go down fast.

Mountable Flashlight : Can be mounted onto a Pistol or Shotgun with the Rail Upgrade. Also located in the same underground bunker.

: Can be mounted onto a Pistol or Shotgun with the Rail Upgrade. Also located in the same underground bunker. Golf Club : A joke weapon. One of the apartments contains a Golf Club melee weapon.

: A joke weapon. One of the apartments contains a Golf Club melee weapon. Gold Armor: The set of Gold Armor, required for the endgame, is also located in one of the apartments in this bunker.

Chainsaw: Maintenance Keycard required. Located in the 3D Printer Bunker in the center of the map — one of the green GPS markers. In the underground, there’s a locked door that requires the Maintenance Keycard. Unlock it and follow the path through a gym and into the club. Behind the club, there’s a theater with a Chainsaw embedded in a guest’s face.

Guest Keycard may be required. The Guest Keycard can be found in this same area, in the abandoned nightclub. It’s on one of the booth tables.

Cross: Rebreather Required. This rare, easy-to-miss weapon is located in the hand of a dead body in the same cavern as the Rope Gun. The Cross only works against the ‘demons’ — enemies with long spider-like limbs that only exist in deep caves.