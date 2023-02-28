Sons of the Forest: How To Craft Bone Armor & Collect Infinite Bones | Early Armor Guide

Armor is surprisingly important in Sons of the Forest. If you’re planning to delve into the creepy caves dotting this new island, you’ll want to stock up on a shell of armor. Each piece of armor essentially gives you a free hit — armor breaks off when you’re attacked, but completely protects you from damage. Early in the game, enemies can down you in two or three hits. If you’re outnumbered and lacking any powerful weapons, the caves can be a true nightmare for solo players. Give yourself a little extra life insurance with armor.

There are multiple types of armor — starting with the weakest. Leaf armor barely protects you against anything, and instantly shatters when attacks. You can also collect ‘flesh’ from defeated mutants, covering yourself in their slimy gunk. But there’s a better way to protect yourself with dead cannibals. Instead of harvesting the skin, try harvesting the bones for a much more robust set of armor. Finding bones in the early game and even the late game can be difficult. Caves are full of bones, but everywhere else? Completely lacking in the bone department. If you’re looking for bones, it’s actually a lot easier than you might think. If you’ve got a campfire, you can supply yourself with infinite bones.

More Sons of the Forest guides:

How To Escape The Island | Ending Guide | How To Get The Shovel & Unlock Hidden Underground Locations | How To Find A 3D Printer | How To Get The Pistol | Where To Find The Best Weapon | All Keycard Locations

How To Make Bone Armor & Get Infinite Bones

Bone Armor is one of the better armor types in the early game. At the start of the story, you won’t be able to craft powerful mesh armor, and you won’t find better gear. Leaf armor is completely worthless, and flesh armor is wet, disgusting slime. Bone armor is your best option, and there are plentiful bone sources if you’re willing to take one extra step.

How To Craft Bone Armor: x4 Bones + x1 Rope + x1 Tape. Combine on the inventory menu and press the gear.

Bone Armor must be crafted one segment at a time. You can only carry so many bones in your inventory, but by following this method, you’ll earn more bones than you can carry.

How To Get Infinite Bones: Bones can be acquired infinitely by killing cannibals. After killing a cannibal, throw the body onto a campfire. It will light on fire and eventually burn completely. After burning for a minute or so, the body will break into chunks allowing you to recover a mass of bones. Even a single body can supply enough bones to craft two Bone Armor.

Burning bodies also has the bonus effect of supplying you with Skulls. Skulls are (generally) easier to find in caves, but you can use the skull to scare away cannibals or create an intimidating club. By combining sticks, tape and a skull, you’ll build a mace with a face. Cannibals will back away if you’re sporting this monstrosity.

Making armor out of dead cannibals is disgusting. It’s slightly less disgusting than covering yourself in rotting flesh. This is also more effective, providing a little more protection and giving you peace of mind in the deep underground. You’ll need to craft multiple Bone Armors to fill your protection meter — a yellow meter will appear over your regular health bar, showing how many extra hits you can absorb before you’ll start losing health. The more armor you have equipped, the longer you can last in a fight without having to heal. It is incredibly useful, and you can easily miss this endless source of bones even after dozens of hours playing the game.