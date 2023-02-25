Sons of the Forest: How To Get A Gun | 9mm Pistol Location Guide

Sick of smacking mutants around with your starting axe? You can grab a Pistol very early in Sons of the Forest. After crash landing on the mysterious island, you’ll acquire a GPS device with markers. The purple markers show the location of GPS Locators — tracking devices carried by the Beta Team. By tracking down these locators, you’ll be able to recover powerful weapons and gear. You can find a Shotgun off a buried mercenary, but that requires one of the harder-to-get key items. If you want a gun right away, you’ll be able to scavenge one from the location listed below. No fighting required.

The Pistol is basically required for delving into deep caves. While you can craft a bow, spear and other simple weapons, the Pistol can kill enemies with a single headshot. Aiming down the sights, you’ll be able to wipe out groups of enemies in extremely tight spots. If you want to rush and clear out caverns to get key traversal items, you’ll want the Pistol. As a bonus, you can get your hands on a weapon upgrade and a grenade with the locations listed below.

Found on the far end of the island, the Pistol is a handgun that fires 9mm bullets. It is extremely useful for fighting groups of enemies — most enemies can be killed with a single headshot, and large enemies can be stunned with a headshot. Ammo is rare and normally only be found on corpses or in hidden stockpiles. You can’t craft bullets through any normal means.

Pistol Location : The only way to acquire a pistol is to find one of the dead Beta Team members. The Pistol is located on a life raft, in the ocean bay — you’ll have to swim to reach it. Look for the GPS marker that’s floating in the middle of the water. That’s where you need to look to find this pistol.

The life raft containing the pistol is a long swim from the shore. Make sure to save before swimming out — when you get close to the life raft, a shark will appear and circle the area. Quickly climb up onto the raft to avoid it. On the raft, you’ll find a GPS Marker and the Pistol. You’ll also find an MRE and some flares.

The Pistol can also be upgraded. Rarely, you’ll be able to find weapon upgrades — one upgrade is located very close to the Pistol itself.

Pistol Rail Location: On the beach you’ll use to swim to the life raft with the pistol, listen for a radio. Follow the sound to an encampment with a dead member of Beta Team. You’ll find useful supplies like MREs, Grenades, and the unique Pistol Rail upgrade.

The Pistol Rail is required to mount more upgrades — light a sight — to the pistol. The pistol makes exploration into deep underground chambers much, much easier. Make sure to go hunting for grenades and extra ammo. Both will help you blast giant monsters and clear out underground rooms while you’re searching for new useful gear.