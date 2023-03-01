Sons of the Forest: How To Open The Mysterious Door | Golden Armor & Cross Location Guide

To complete the story in Sons of the Forest and unlock one of two endings, you’ll first need to unlock a very strange door. This door, shaped out of a strange material that looks both ancient and alien, is located in the bathroom of the underground mansion area — you’ll find it on the far side of the island, through the Exterior Bunker Door that’s marked with a green GPS dot near the beach. We’ve covered how to get the Keycards, and once you’re inside the bunker using the VIP Keycard, you’ll quickly stumble into this very odd door.

The door requires a key, but it doesn’t explain what kind of key you’ll need. The ‘key’ this time isn’t a key at all — it’s a special item you’ll need to equip. We won’t spoil too much more here, but if you want to learn how to unlock the door and how to survive the onslaught behind it, there are two key items you absolutely must collect. Get all the details (and spoilers) in the guide below.

How To Unlock The Mystery Door & Reach The Endgame

To access the endgame of Sons of the Forest, you need to follow these general steps.

Collect the Rebreather and the Rope Gun.

Use the Rope Gun and Rebreather to collect the Shovel.

Use the Shovel to acquire the Maintenance and VIP Keycard.

Use the VIP Keycard to access the Exterior Bunker Entrance near the beach on the opposite side of the island.

Inside the Exterior Bunker Entrance you’ll find an underground mansion — a luxurious home. In the restroom, one of the walls has collapsed. Behind that wall, you’ll find a strange ancient doorway. This is the Mystery Door and there’s no easy clue explaining how to unlock it.

How do you open the mystery door? With the Golden Armor.

How To Get The Golden Armor & Cross | Endgame Gear Guide

Golden Armor: The Golden Armor is a unique clothing item that provides no protection against regular enemies. Golden Armor works differently compared to other armor you can craft — Golden Armor does not break. It only provides protection against ‘Demon’ type enemies. Instead of fully absorbing damage, it lowers the total damage you take from Demon enemy attacks. Golden Armor is also required to unlock the underground mystery door at the Exterior Bunker entrance that leads into the underground mansion.

How To Find Golden Armor: The Golden Armor is located in the Underground Apartment Complex. From the Exterior Bunker Entrance, climb up the mountain toward a green GPS dot near a large lake at the base of the snowy mountain. Inside, travel into the apartments — a series of rooms. One of the underground rooms contains the Golden Armor on a couch.

The endgame is extremely difficult if you’re not fully equipped. The final area is populated by swarms of difficult ‘demon’ enemies. These albino mutants have long spider-like legs, black hooves and a fast attack pattern. Guns can kill them, but demons require a ridiculous amount of ammo. To take them down easier, you’ll need the Cross.

Cross: The cross can be acquired very early in the game, but seemingly serves no useful function. It doesn’t become useful until the endgame — or while exploring certain caves and underground areas in the later days when ‘demon’ enemies spawn. This weapon, when equipped, will repel and burn ‘demon’ type mutants. These mutants are spindly, with spider-like limbs and black hooves. They attack by contorting their body strangely. You’ll encounter many of these types of enemies in the endgame area past the mysterious hidden door.

How To Find The Cross: The Cross is located in the Rope Gun cavern. The Rebreather is NOT required to collect it. Enter the cave marked on the map above, then enter the large cavern chamber where you’ll encounter albino mutants for the first time. From the entrance, go to the back wall directly on the opposite side of the chamber. You’ll find a bright light shining the image of the cross on a cave wall. The Cross item is held by a severed hand.

With the Cross, you’ll be well protected in your fight against the ‘demon’ enemies in the underground. The path behind the mysterious door leads to the ending — what might be the first of multiple endings. We’ll see. There’s still so much to discover on the island.