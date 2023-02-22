Sons of the Forest Steam Release Time Unveiled

The Forest was a huge survival horror hit when it launched back in 2014. Players were forced to survive on a desolate island that was home to mutated cannibals. Within the game, players could build structures and explore the area for new resources. While so many fans enjoyed the game, there were some areas that the developers likely had an interest in expanding on. Thankfully the studio has opted to bring out a successor with Sons of the Forest. Best of all, we’ll finally get our hands on the game tomorrow.

Sons of the Forest is a game that offers the same sort of premise as the first game. This time around, players are venturing to the island in search of a billionaire. However, if you’re already well aware of what this game will entail, then you can mark down your calendars. This title will be launching tomorrow, February 23, 2023, on the PC platform at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET. That is the official time the game will be unlocked for players to start their journey either solo or teaming up with some friends in their quest for survival.

Again, as mentioned, Sons of the Forest has players venturing to an isolated island in search of a missing billionaire. However, you soon discover that the island is filled with mutated cannibals making it a fight for survival. You’ll be able to connect with some friends and build up a structure. Cut down trees, craft a platform, walls, and even some fencing. Meanwhile, you’ll also want to ensure that you have weapons. When the cannibals stumble upon your structures, they’ll attempt to tear them down while also attacking your group.

Meanwhile, outside of dealing with structures, weapons, and cannibals, you’ll need to ensure you can survive the harsh seasons. This means going out and hunting for food to store that can be used for winter. If you and your friends are ready for the journey, you can get ready to start the early access period of Sons of the Forest tomorrow, February 23, 2023, on the PC platform. In the meantime, you can check out the game trailer in the video we have embedded above.