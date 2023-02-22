Call of Duty 2024 Reportedly Coming To Last-Generation Consoles

There is plenty of hype built around the next major installment of the Call of Duty franchise. This IP receives a new entry annually, so there is quite a bit of attention on the franchise regularly. It wasn’t long ago that Activision experienced a breach, and it seems that this breach managed to find some documents of what is planned for the Call of Duty IP. According to a recent Insider Gaming report, the developers are still keeping a close tab on last-generation console platforms going forward.

While both Microsoft and Sony have moved forward with their latest-generation of console platforms, there is still a massive audience of players on last-gen hardware. Those that are keeping up with the likes of Xbox One and PlayStation 4 platforms might be relieved to know that Call of Duty 2024 may still be hitting the consoles upon its release. That’s according to the Insider Gaming report. Apparently, the documents that were breached from Activision have made their way onto the publication, where they have found references to Call of Duty 2024 being available on past-generation video game consoles.

The codename right now for the 2024 Call of Duty title released is Cerberus, and nothing is known about what this title will include. But if the documentation proves to be right, it’s a game that will at least have a cross-generation release. That’s also not surprising to see, as there have been plans to ensure Call of Duty games also launches on the Nintendo Switch platform. In addition, chances are you already know that Microsoft has made a sizeable bid to acquire Activision Blizzard.

This purchase also came with Microsoft agreeing to a contract deal that would force Call of Duty games to release on competitor platforms for a decade. That includes the Nintendo Switch, so you might be seeing last-generation platforms receiving Call of Duty games going forward for a good while, thanks to this contract. In fact, it’s a push to ensure that these Call of Duty games run as planned for the Nintendo Switch platform. Of course, all this relies on Microsoft’s acquisition deal to go through. It’s been an ongoing battle with Microsoft and Sony as the two fight over the future of the Call of Duty IP.