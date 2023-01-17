Check Out A Final Preview Trailer For Atomic Heart

A new and ultimate preview trailer for the upcoming ARPG Atomic Heart just dropped, showcasing some of the high-tech, high-intensity combat that players can expect to encounter. The game is scheduled for release on February 21 and it certainly looks as though it’ll be a big hit both with fans of the FPS genre and those who love a Bioshock-style caper.

In new footage from IGN, the world of Atomic Heart is shown off in greater depth, showcasing the robot-infested alternate-history Russian landscape of the future. Players will be interested to learn more about the game’s “fascinating story” as well as the nature of its first-person up close and personal combat when the game launches next month. Ahead of that though, you can check out the latest and probably last preview trailer for Atomic Heart right here, to get a feel for this weird and wonderful android-world adventure.

It’s fair to say that the hype is pretty intense for this game. Atomic Heart was first announced a whole five years ago now, although its arguably lengthy development has more than likely also been impacted both by the pandemic and the subsequent conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Regardless, Atomic Heart is now ready for launch, and early previews have remarked so far on the game’s willingness to be “punishingly difficult” as well as its “phenomenal” visuals and environmental design. From what can be seen in this latest clip, that looks pretty hard to argue with, as it’s clear that Mundfish has put an incredible amount of effort into the worldbuilding and overall design of Atomic Heart.

The game is also confirmed to have four additional expansions in the form of DLC at some point after its launch, so there’s going to be a lot more to unpack after the main action has been played through. Atomic Heart’s main campaign will supposedly take around 25 hours to complete, according to the video, although given the size and scale of the game world presented in the footage, it’s more than likely players could spend as many hours as they wanted to just exploring this strange and beautiful new Soviet world and its inhabitants.

Atomic Heart is also filled with plenty of opportunities for problem and puzzle-solving alongside the more open-world exploration and combat action elements of the game. While the critics so far seem impressed, it’ll be interesting to see how the title is received by the gaming community, many of whom have been awaiting its arrival for years now.

Either way, there’s not too much longer to wait to try out the action for yourself. Atomic Heart releases on February 21. It’ll be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.

