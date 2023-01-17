Ubisoft Developers Reportedly Explain Why Games Were Canceled & Delayed

There is no shortage of games hitting the marketplace, but when it comes to Ubisoft, they have recently hit some internal struggles. We’re sure you are all familiar with the company’s latest fiasco. But if not, a recent report came out which unveiled Ubisoft canceled several games along with delaying projects from their intended release date. Now we’re finally getting more insight into why the company made some of these decisions. Fortunately, it looks like there were some problems with polishing the games in time, along with getting the right game projects out into the marketplace.

Recently, Insider Gaming spoke to a few sources within Ubisoft. Now the developers understandably didn’t want their names included. But according to Insider Gaming, the sources unveiled that Ubisoft made necessary changes. The different game delays that hit projects it was simply because developers required more time to polish these games. Some of these games are incredibly large, and it takes time to ensure they are ready to go out into the marketplace.

While we don’t know what some of these projects were that got delayed, one that was hit with a public delay is Skull & Bones. Ubisoft once again pushed back this pirate game to allow the developers more time to get it ready for its release. Although, we recently got a new showcase highlighting some of the gameplay and lore quests players could embark on. On the other hand, several games were canceled; Ubisoft did not publicly unveil these projects, so details about what these games were are unknown.

Fortunately, we have some insight into why Ubisoft killed off these projects. Again, sources from Insider Gaming revealed that the reasons these projects were cut were due to the games not being fun. After reflections from QA and playtests, the games were not fun, resulting in Ubisoft scrapping the projects. It’s noted in the publication that a developer noted that Ubisoft was pushing to get battle royale games out, and there were a dozen projects in the works at one point. Perhaps these projects were failed battle royale games.

At any rate, one game that was noted to still be in development at Ubisoft is Beyond Good and Evil 2, a project most find stuck in development hell. So, for now, it looks like Ubisoft will have a tough year ahead as they attempt to release thrilling experiences.

