Skull And Bones Showcase Stream Offers Insight Into Narrative Gameplay

Skull and Bones was recently unveiled to be delayed. After Ubisoft received some lower-than-expected sales figures, there was a slew of cancellations. This also came with the reveal that the developers were pushing back the upcoming release of Skull and Bones. But fortunately, today, there was a brand new livestream to highlight some of the game again. In a new showcase, there was plenty of gameplay footage as developers highlighted the lore and narrative players can dive into.

Lore is said to be all around for players to uncover. These can be pieces of messages found in bottles, scrapped journals, or even NPCs that you can interact with. For instance, players can venture to an Outpost where they can upgrade ships, socialize with players, take on contracts, or even pay off factions. In an example of a lore quest that pops up in the game, developers uncover a scrapped journal highlighting a stolen crown which sparks the interest in tracking down this crown’s whereabouts.

Players are taken to a nearby area to plunder for a new clue in this instance. Developers explained that plundering is done with your crew of pirates. A portion of your crew will sail on land and begin to terrorize the area in search of loot or a new clue. Meanwhile, players will continue on their ship as they battle off reinforcements. Of course, the longer it takes your crew to uncover the goods could lead to more ships heading into the area to face against.

Overall, developers are encouraging players to explore. There are always quests to uncover, factions to face, and loot to acquire. With that said, it does look like Outposts will be a constant through your different gameplay sessions. As mentioned, these Outposts will allow players to interact more with characters, make necessary upgrades, or even pay off a faction if they cause too much trouble.

Unfortunately, while the game has been delayed with no specific release date attached, we do know that it’s still slated for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. In the meantime, you can check out the latest showcase stream from Ubisoft’s Twitch channel right here.

