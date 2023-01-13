Beyond Good and Evil 2 Is Still In Active Development

Ubisoft has been taking quite a bit of heat lately. It was just yesterday that we heard some less-than-stellar news happening over at the company. If you haven’t already heard by now, Ubisoft has not had the greatest sales numbers lately, resulting in several cuts. In addition, we know that there have been three unannounced games that Ubisoft killed off, and on top of that, there was another pushback for the anticipated Skull and Bones title. But today, we’re finding out that there is still hope for the long-awaited second installment to Beyond Good and Evil.

While Ubisoft is going through some turmoil with the latest round of cancellations and yet another delay for Skull and Bones, there is one saving grace. It seems that fans who have been waiting on Beyond Good and Evil 2 won’t find the game getting killed off. At least, that’s a project which Ubisoft won’t be killing off yet. Ubisoft provided a new statement on the game IP to PCGamesN. According to a spokesperson for Ubisoft, the development of Beyond Good and Evil 2 is unaffected. But that’s about all we’ve got so far when it comes to the title.

This is another one of those games that just can’t seem to escape development. Beyond Good and Evil 2 has been teased since 2009. It was only back in 2018 that we were given another look at the game, which seems to be taking a prequel approach. At the current moment, the game appears to be happening before the events of Beyond Good and Evil, but again it’s been a long while now since we’ve seen the title. That’s always the chance that the developers opted to rework the game once again.

While some fans feel that this is a game stuck in development hell, it’s at least noted that Ubisoft hasn’t stopped production. Likewise, the games canceled were productions that were not actively showcased to the public. So it’s safe to assume the games which have already received a public reveal are still being worked on today. The problem here is that we’re still waiting on new information to emerge regarding Beyond Good and Evil 2 since it was last showcased. At least there seems to be plenty of time to go through the first installment while we wait for Ubisoft to start publicly marketing Beyond Good and Evil 2 again.

