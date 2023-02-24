Nintendo Officially States It Won’t Be At E3 2023

No matter the industry you’re in, there are “events” that are meant to be the “biggest thing around” and draw the eyes of those in the industry, fans, critics, and more. When it involves sports, it’s something like the Super Bowl. If you were to pick the movie industry, it’d be the Golden Globes or the Oscars. For the gaming industry, it used to be that there were several events year-round that industry leaders would flock to so they could show off upcoming platforms and titles. But as E3 2023 is showing us, things have changed mightily in the last several years.

Due to the global pandemic and personal choices, there hasn’t been an E3 in four years as of June. Even before the pandemic, many people wondered if E3 was necessary anymore, given how the “internet age” has provided people with new options to promote things. Sure enough, while some companies have made it clear that they’ll go to E3 and showcase their stuff, others have officially made it clear that they’re not. Sony has a rumored showcase that’ll drop before the event, and now Nintendo has provided VentureBeat with its stance on the show this year:

“We approach our involvement in any event on a case-by-case basis and are always considering various ways to engage with our fans,” Nintendo said. “Since this year’s E3 show didn’t fit into our plans, we have made the decision to not participate. However, we have been and continue to be a strong supporter of the ESA and E3.”

Of the “Big 3,” Nintendo’s lack of involvement isn’t surprising. They were the first company to “branch off” from the show when they stopped doing physical shows on a stage and created the Nintendo Direct presentations instead. These are now an “industry standard,” as almost everyone has a version of it.

So if everything holds as reported, E3 2023 won’t be as big as it could be. Granted, some, like Konami, are allegedly going to “go all out” and use the spotlight now available. But how that will work out is anyone’s guess.

But now, let’s ask the big question, “Can E3 exist in our current gaming age?” That’s not a simple thing to answer for multiple reasons. One, some people still revere it and want to go to it. Two, the convention can change to “adapt to the times.” Finally, there’s always a way to make something work. Whether they get the opportunity to do that is another matter.