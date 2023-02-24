PlayStation 5 Rumored To Be Getting Showcase Of “New Phase” Before E3

To be blunt, the PlayStation 5 hasn’t had the easiest years since its launch in late 2020. The launch alone was problematic because we were in the worst parts of the global pandemic when people refused to leave their houses or were legally obligated not to leave unless absolutely necessary. Even when the pandemic “lessened,” the PS5 still had issues. The systems weren’t selling in large numbers due to the shortage of semiconductors due to the pandemic. However, after over two years of turmoil and strife, things are finally turning around for Sony’s newest platform.

First, the system has finally gotten its groove back regarding stocking. The semiconductor issue has been sorted so Sony can crank them out more intensely. This is reflected in the sales numbers for the system, which have shot up exponentially over the last few months. In one region, the sales were up 200% year-to-year! Second, Sony is banking on several big-name titles to carry their platform this year and get players excited for what’s coming next. That leads us to the big rumor circulating on social media. According to new rumors from insiders like Jeff Grubb, Sony will hold a PS5 showcase before E3 to highlight the first-party titles coming to the system soon.

RUMOR: #PlayStation to launch a Showcase before E3 to present the new phase of the #PS5🚀



The event was reportedly planned for earlier, but was delayed due to the dev teams not being ready🤔



What first party games are you hoping to see in the next showcase?



Source: @JeffGrubb pic.twitter.com/ckKsiirGo8 — Rino (@RinoTheBouncer) February 24, 2023

As noted in the rumors, Sony was initially going to have this showcase last year, but the developers who would be a part of it “weren’t ready” to show anything. However, with things finally turning around for the PlayStation 5, it seems the teams are good to “show their stuff” to the world. While it may seem odd that Sony would hold the showcase before E3 2023, it’s important to remember that Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo have already stated they wouldn’t be at the show this year.

All three are expected to have some kind of “mini-event” to capitalize on the “gaming week” we’ll have in June, and the rumored showcase might be what Sony has in mind.

The question now is, “what titles will be shown?” That is an excellent question, and it’s hard to answer because the “new phase” is rumored to focus on first-party titles. So that would mean exclusives to the PS5. However, it’s also hard to predict because multiple quality first-party titles came out last year.

It’s possible that some beloved franchises from Sony’s library could be making a comeback, or they could announce something new.

Sony must be confident of what they have if they plan a June showcase.