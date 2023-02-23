Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League Gets New Insight At State of Play

Rocksteady has been working on Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League for some time now, and many have been hoping to get their hands on it sooner rather than later. Rocksteady did a massive breakdown of the title, story, and characters at today’s State of Play event and gave a new gameplay demo showing off the Squad in action. In the gameplay tease, we see the Squad in Metropolis, where they’re tasked to save Lex Luthor. Unfortunately, the Flash captured Luthor, and things immediately go wrong when Brainiac drops a heavy artillery machine on the Squad to attempt to prevent them from getting their target.

After Waller orders them to destroy the machine, they go at it. Here we see the Squad doing their thing, utilizing their special tech and abilities to get the job done, which they do. They save Luthor, but not before The Flash returns to make things difficult for them. That’s when one of the big surprises comes into play.

While many of the Justice League have been corrupted by Brainiac, Wonder Woman is one of the few who aren’t. She lassos Flash and demands to know how she and the others can save the League. He answers that they must be killed to save the world. That seems to enforce that the game will indeed have you kill the infected Justice League members and isn’t just a “clever title.”

After the gameplay tease, the team at Rocksteady dove deeper into the world of Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League and helped define what it is for them. For example, they revealed that it’s set five years after Batman: Arkham Knight. With that in mind, they fleshed out the world and then turned it around so that they could see everything through the eyes of the four main Squad members.

While Harley Quinn, King Shark, Deadshot, and Captain Boomerang are the focus, alongside Amanda Waller, other characters play a role in things to come. A new character named Hack will help them on the map, and then there’s Toyman, who will help them with their gear. Finally, Gizmo is there to help make vehicles that will help them traverse Metropolis and blow tons of stuff up.

Finally, the team revealed that there would be DLC for the title, including all-new missions and new playable characters! There will also be a “Battle Pass” that has cosmetic items.

The game will release on May 26th.