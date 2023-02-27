Like a Dragon: Ishin! – Where to Find Chicken Races | Cocksure Achievement Guide

One of the most high-stakes, high-intensity activities in Like a Dragon: Ishin! that will see many players sinking hours if not days into it is, of course, Chicken Racing! This minigame can see players making a lot of money or losing all by simply backing the wrong horse… or chicken. Despite the risks, players will definitely want to give it a try as not only is it a great way to make some ryo and mon, but is also tied to an Achievement and Trophy called Cocksure, which you will unlock after betting on 10 chicken races. This guide will show you where to find Chicken Races and unlock the Cocksure Achievement and Trophy in Like a Dragon: Ishin!

Where to Find Chicken Races In Like A Dragon: Ishin!

You can unlock the dancing minigame after starting Chapter 3: Mibu Wolves. You will open several new regions to explore at the start of this chapter, including Rakunai. Once the area is available to you, you can head directly to the Chicken Racing Den shown on the map below, which has chicken symbols on the lanterns and curtain at its entrance. Once inside, you can talk to the Chicken Race Receptionist to buy tags. You will need to use these tags to bet on the races.

Once you have tags, you can start gambling on the Chicken Races. When you decide to bet, you will need to take into account the condition, the length of the race, and the predictions for each competitor. While the “best” Chicken won’t always win the race, this information will allow you to make educated guesses about each Chicken. The prediction section is broken down with several symbols: A double circle means they are seen as the most likely to win. A single circle means they are very likely to win. A triangle means they are middle of the pack and neither likely nor unlikely. An “x” symbol means they are unlikely to win and a black spot means that the chicken is seen as the least likely to win.

The bets are broken down into a few categories. Single Win simply means you will bet on who you think will come in first. Quinella is a bet on who will place in the top 2 places, no matter the order between them. Exacta means you bet on the exact order of the race, with you able to bet on only the exact order of 2 chickens or the exact order of the whole race. Use the information to make smart bets and you could walk away with a decent amount of tags, but it is also important to know how to turn tags into cash. While winning is important, you only need to bet on 10 chickens and whether they win or lose, you will unlock the Cocksure Achievement/Trophy.

How To Cash Out And Make Money From Chicken Races

Once you are happy with your amount of tags, you can leave the Chicken Racing Den and head over to the Gambling Den in Rakugai to start the process of cashing out. There isn’t any way to directly trade out tags for money, but you can trade the tags for items and then sell those items. This can be done for tags won from any form of gambling and not just chicken racing so if you win big at Poker or any other game, make sure you follow these steps as well. At the Gambling Den, trade your tags for as Platinum Plates as you can. You will use these to actually make some money.

Once you have your plates, go around the corner to the Etisu Pawn Rakunai and sell the plates. Each plate will get you 3 Ryo and 7,500 mon as well as 1,800 Virtue.

More Like A Dragon: Ishin! Guides

