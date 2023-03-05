While there are many different currencies that can be exchanged in Like a Dragon: Ishin! from Ryo and mon to Prize Tickets, one of the most important ones is Virtue. Tied to how well Ryoma treats others and participates in his community, Virtue will allow you to purchase special items that will help you navigate the world like increased sprint and inventory as well as help you with the “Another Life” farming simulator as you expand your homestead. Knowing how to get the points is very This guide will tell players how to earn Virtue in Like a Dragon: Ishin!

How To Earn Virtue In Like A Dragon: Ishin!

Doing just about any action in the open world of Kyo will reward you with Virtue after you are introduced to the currency early on in Chapter 2: The Man Named Saito Hajime. You will able to transfer Virtue at Shrines found around Kyo that are marked on your map by the blue square found near the “Story Related” icons on your map, as seen below. From shopping at stores to helping civilians, showcasing your ability to help others throughout the city, and participating in minigames and activities will increase your total Virtues. However, some of these actions only provide you with a small amount of Virtue, so this guide will run down a few of the most efficient ways to earn Virtue.

#1: Invest in Virtue Cultivation

Once you build up some Virtue early on in the game, you are going to want to purchase the Virtue Cultivation bonus from the Shrine. As the bonus description says, this will grant you more Virtue as you perform actions. You will need 1,500 Virtue to buy this bonus which will then unlock another tier of Virtue Cultivation, so make sure you keep coming back to level this perk up so that you maximize the amount of Virtue you can get.

#2: Complete Diligence Report Challenges

Upon meeting the Shinto Priest that introduces you to the Virtue system and the Shrines, you will also be given the Diligence Records, a collection of challenges that can be completed that are broken down into different aspects of the game. These include everything from navigating the world to combat to playing minigames. When you complete one of these challenges in the Diligence Records, you will get a lot of Virtue. You will just complete these challenges as you play through the game normally, but if you want to get some Virtue you can focus on completing one of these challenges.

#3: Complete Substories and Build Relationship Bonds

There are many different characters and NPCs that you can meet across Kyo that have their own issues and short stories Ryoma is able to help with. While you are likely to get other rewards like money and items, you will also get a lot of Virtue for completing these side missions so make sure you go through them when you come across them.

Outside of Substories, there are other ways that characters can give you extra Virtue and that is through Relationship Bonds. Interacting with certain characters such as vendors and some of the other NPCs, you can build up a Relationship Bond that usually leads to small side quests and Substories. Once you max out these Relationship Bonds, you will be rewarded with some Virtue.

#4: Farm and Cook in Another Life

In Chapter 4: Joint Struggle, you will unlock the Another Life farming game that sees Ryoma managing a farm, cooking meals with his produce, and selling items to help Haruka with her debt. Each of these actions not only feeds into one another (i.e. farming will allow you to cook and selling items will get you fertilizer for better farming) but each one will also provide you with a decent amount of Virtue. You can spend this Virtue at a Shrine to get better equipment and increased levels to aspects of Another Life, thus making it easier to get more Virtue from the minigame.

These are just some of the more efficient ways to gain Virtue in Like a Dragon: Ishin! but you will be able to get a steady income of Virtue as you go through the game, so just keep an eye on the currency and make sure you use it to get all of the upgrades that Virtue can buy. Stay tuned to Gameranx for guides, tips, and tricks for Like A Dragon: Ishin!

