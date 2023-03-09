Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe: 6-5 Energy Sphere Locations

There are 120 hidden Energy Spheres scattered across all of the levels in Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe. While not all players will be interested in investigating every section of the game’s levels in order to find all of them, the game actually gives players plenty of nice rewards for finding them such as mini-games and additional challenge rooms to complete in the Lor, Magolor’s crashed spaceship.

Here’s where to find all five hidden Energy Spheres in level 6-5 of Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe.

Energy Sphere #1

The first Energy Sphere is found in the second section of the level where you need to find the small gaps in the giant crusher arm that slams down above you. The sphere is found in one of the gaps, but it won’t appear until partway through the sequence. As the arm continues coming down, it will give you multiple options on where to hide. Always hide in the leftmost spot and you’ll grab the Energy Sphere once it comes down to you.

Energy Sphere #2

In the section after the giant crushing arm, you’ll be running on conveyor belt platforms. Eventually, you’ll find a very long conveyor belt with smaller platforms above it that you can jump between to avoid having to outrun the belt. You’ll find a giant mechanical waddle dee partway through the section that’s blocking an optional star door. Take out the waddle dee and then head through the door.

Inside, you’ll find the second Energy Sphere behind a locked door, the key to the door on the left side of the room, and a conveyor belt that runs underneath the whole area. Jump down to the key and throw it on the belt. Then, quickly jump up and over the room with the Energy Sphere to grab the key on the belt before it falls down into the pit below. With the key in-hand, jump up and open the door to claim the sphere.

Energy Sphere #3

Progress through the level as normal until you get to the second section where you need to find the safe spots in a giant smashing plate that’s coming down from above. As it comes down, eventually you’ll have to hide in an outcropping that’s in the center of the plate. When you do, the third Energy Sphere will be there for you to jump up and grab.

Energy Sphere #4

Continue through the level until you find yourself in some winding hallways that require you to grab levers on the ceiling to open. Eventually, you’ll free a crystal from the ceiling that you can grab. Pick it up and then run through the area until you find blocks that can only be passed through with the crystal in hand. The first set of blocks will only give you star coins, but the second set will reveal the fourth Energy Sphere.

Energy Sphere #5

In the final crusher section of the level, avoid all of the obstacles that come down at you until the end of the section when pieces of the ceiling come down to permanently shut out sections of the room. As they come down, so will the final Energy Sphere. Jump up and grab it and then hurry into the exit door after it spawns.