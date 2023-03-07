Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe: 5-5 Energy Sphere Locations

Finding all 120 hidden Energy Spheres in Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe is something of a tall order, but the side activities that you unlock by finding them make it all worthwhile. As you find more spheres, optional content like mini-games and challenge rooms unlock in the Lor, Magolor’s crashed spaceship.

Here’s where to find all four hidden Energy Spheres in level 5-5 in Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe.

There are two paths through this level, the guide below covers the secret, more difficult path that’s accessed by entering the boss tower through the grates above the first star door. For those playing the regular path, simply use the ability you get from beating each mini-boss in the room following the boss encounter to unlock the Energy Sphere.

Energy Sphere #1

Play through the level as normal until after you beat the first mini-boss, Water Galboros. Once you do, make sure to suck it up and get the copy ability Water. Leave the fight area and you’ll find the first Energy Sphere locked off with a switch beneath it. Use your ability to shoot water underneath the spikes to destroy the blocks of lava surrounding the switch. Once they’re gone, hit the switch with your water powers and the cage around the Energy Sphere will lift.

Energy Sphere #2

Progress through the level until you beat the Dubior mini-boss. Suck it up and gain the copy ability Spark. Leave the combat arena and you’ll find two switches, one above you and the other below you, built into the walls. Hit up B to use electricity to open the one above you and then down B while in the air to shock the one below you. Head to the left and you’ll find the cage for the second Energy Sphere open after flipping both switches.

Energy Sphere #3

In the next section, beat the double boss fight against Kibble Blade and Gigant Edge. Copy one of their abilities after taking them out, it doesn’t matter which one, and then exit the area through the door. When you exit, you’ll find a platform hanging by a rope above the third Energy Sphere. Use either the Cutter or Sword power you picked up from the bosses to cut it down and grab the sphere.

Energy Sphere #4

Continue forward and beat the second double boss fight against Moundo and Bonkers. Like in the previous fight, make sure to take one of their abilities and have it when you exit the arena. In the area after the fight, smash the stump on the left to make the floor raise to reveal two 1-Ups and the final Energy Sphere.