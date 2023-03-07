Sons of the Forest: Don’t Miss This Konami Code Easter Egg On The Main Menu

The biggest cheat code in history returns in Sons of the Forest. The Konami Code has a very special use in this wildly successful indie survival game — and we’ll explain it fully in the guide below.

The Konami Code just keeps popping up. The code probably became most famous in the original Contra on NES. In that infamously difficult game, the Konami Code unlocks 30 lives. For most of us, that was the only way to play. If you didn’t use the Konami Code, you were never going to make it to the last boss. The Konami Code is so popular, its broken into the mainstream of video games in a way very few cheat codes do. We’ve got an entire list of games that use the Konami Code in some way. Even Fortnite used the Konami Code. Grand Theft Auto uses the Konami Code!

The Konami Code is everywhere. Now it’s in Sons of the Forest. It won’t give you 30 lives, but it will give fans of the series a nostalgic pop.

More Sons of the Forest guides:

How To Escape The Island | Ending Guide | How To Get The Shovel & Unlock Hidden Underground Locations | How To Unlock The Mysterious Door | How To Find A 3D Printer | How To Get The Pistol | How To Get The Machete | Where To Find The Best Weapon | All Keycard Locations | Silencer Location | How To Make Bone Armor & Farm Bones | Flashlight Locations | How To Catch Animals | Can Opener Location | How To Stay Warm | Winter Jacket Location

How To Use The Konami Code Easter Egg

To activate the Easter egg, load up Sons of the Forest and stay on the main menu. This is the menu where you can choose Singleplayer / Multiplayer / Options, etc.

Input This Code On The Main Menu: Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, B, A, Enter

This is done with a keyboard. There is no immediate change after inputting the code. You’ll need to listen to the music to see what’s different.

Konami Code Easter Egg: Inputting the Konami Code on the main menu causes the main menu theme from The Forest to start playing. The Forest is the first game in the series and features a much more somber main menu theme.

You can listen to them yourself. Here’s a comparison just to show how different these two tracks are. The Sons of the Forest music is an action-packed 80’s-infused military theme. Listen to the track below.

The first game is much more somber — which makes sense. The first game in the series builds its mystery, introducing stranger and stranger elements slowly as you delve deeper into the island. We already know all about the island and the (maybe?) cause of the cannibals in the sequel, so you start the game with a friend, a weapon, and quickly unlock guns with ammo. Sons of the Forest is an action-oriented survival game, and the main menu theme reflects that. Just like the original menu theme reflects the mystery of the weird forest. Listen to the original track below.

Sons of the Forest is one of the year’s first massive breakout successes — and it’s still in early access. If you’re new to the series, make sure to check out the 18 things we wish we knew before playing Sons of the Forest.

This Easter egg was shared by †BORGO† yoshi on Steam. All credits goes to them for revealing this neat little secret.