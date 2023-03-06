Sons of the Forest: How To Get The Machete | Melee Weapon Location

The Machete is one of the best early melee weapons you can grab in Sons of the Forest, but it is located in an incredibly easy-to-miss location on the map. Once you know where to find the machete, it is an invaluable tool you can collect right before (or after) grabbing the rebreather. It is on a beach nearby — a beach you’re not likely to explore because there are no caves and no GPS markers. Still, if you know where to look, this powerful melee weapon can be yours in just a handful of minutes while you’re visiting the rebreather cave. We’ll show the exact location in the full guide below.

Sons of the Forest dumps your lone mercenary onto a deadly island teeming with killer cannibals. The creatures will harass you at night, watching you and waiting for their chance to strike. Underground, you’ll find even more vile abominations — things even the surface cannibals are afraid of. The island is full of mysteries, and you’ll need the best possible weapons to survive. Thankfully, unlike other survival games, you don’t need to repair weapons. Once you find a good weapon, like the Machete, you can use it for the rest of your playthrough.

More Sons of the Forest guides:

How To Escape The Island | Ending Guide | How To Get The Shovel & Unlock Hidden Underground Locations | How To Unlock The Mysterious Door | How To Find A 3D Printer | How To Get The Pistol | Where To Find The Best Weapon | All Keycard Locations | Silencer Location | How To Make Bone Armor & Farm Bones | Flashlight Locations | How To Catch Animals | Can Opener Location

Where To Find The Machete | Powerful Melee Weapon Location

The Machete is a powerful melee weapon that is extremely hard to find. It appears in the overworld map at a specific abandoned site on the beach. This site isn’t marked on the map, making is very difficult to locate on your own. To find it, you’ll need to reach the same beach as the Rebreather Cave. The best time to grab the Machete is before exploring the Rebreather Cave — the Machete is on the far end of the same beach, at a small encampment. You can also restock on explosives and ammo at this same useful camp site.

Machete Location: The Machete is located on the same beach as the Rebreather Cave. On the far end of the beach, there’s an abandoned mercenary camp. The Machete is stuck inside one of the deflated boats.

The small camp also has a supply of C4, 9mm ammo, tape, a tarp, and other useful gear. You’ll also find a very early Shotgun Rail Upgrade in the hand of the dead mercenary at this spot. Very, very useful for the future — the Shotgun Rail allows you to attach a flashlight upgrade to the Shotgun, making exploration in dark areas much easier.

The Machete is an incredibly good early melee weapon. It uses minimal stamina per swing, and two good hits will knock a regular cannibal over, allowing you to easily finish them off while they’re on the ground. It is fast and has better range than the starting axe or knife. The Machete’s only drawback is that is has shorter ranger than the spear, making it a poor choice for hunting game. The Machete is also great for clearing brush and bushes — yes, you can use it for its intended purpose.