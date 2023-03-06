Sons of the Forest: Where To Find The Winter Jacket | Locations Guide

The Winter Jacket is one of those rare clothing items that actually does something useful in Sons of the Forest — it keeps you warm. While exploring the mountain peaks, or during the winter season when it snows, you’ll need warmth, or your stamina will take a big hit. Certain clothing items are warmer than others, and if you’re stick of staying near fires, you’ll need the Winter Jacket. Once unlocked, this clothing item can be swapped in or out depending on your needs. The Winter Jacket is also tricky to find — you can only find it at an abandoned campsite that isn’t marked on your map. You can either scour the entire map or you can just check out the location marked on the map below.

Snow is difficult to deal with in Sons of the Forest. You can either equip the Winter Jacket, or you can carry around a torch. The torch is a relatively easy crafting project — a stick and clothe is all you need to light up a torch and use it to stay warm. But, if you do use a torch, you’ll have to keep one hand full at all times. Swapping items is annoying, and there are better light sources to find on the island. The Winter Jacket allows you to stay warm hands free without any additional crafting — and it frees up your hands so you can use a pistol and a flashlight at the same time.

Where To Find The Winter Jacket | Protective Clothing Location

The Winter Jacket is a cosmetic outfit that affects your body temperature. Like in Breath of the Wild, your total stamina will lower when you’re in extreme cold conditions. One of the new features of Sons of the Forest is seasons — every handful of days, the season will rotate. Winter is the most dangerous season. Enemies become more aggressive and desperate, and snow coats everything in the environment. Without protection, your stamina will be drained, and you’ll be forced to use a torch or other means for warmth. Or you can use the Winter Jacket.

How To Get The Winter Jacket: The Winter Jacket is located at an unmarked civilian camp near a large waterfall. You’ll find the jacket inside one of the tents near a dead body.

The camp also has extra useful items like extra watches, food, and other random materials. There are more crafting materials inside the wooden caskets near the water. Break them open with your axe to access the goods inside.

To equip the Winter Jacket, open your inventory [I] and scroll to the far right of the screen. On the right corner, you’ll find your normal Tactical Jacket gear. Underneath the default clothing, you’ll find the Winter Jacket. You can equip or swap clothes anytime by selecting the clothing item you want and equipping it with the [Wear] command. Other clothing items you find will also appear in this corner of the inventory screen.

The Winter Jacket is your best defense against cold weather, and it can be acquired very early in the game if you know where to look. Grab this item on the starting day and you won’t have to deal with the growing danger of cannibals and other creepy monsters that spawn later on the island.