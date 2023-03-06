Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe: 5-2 Energy Sphere Locations

There are 120 hidden Energy Spheres scattered across Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe. As you find them, you’ll unlock plenty of additional side content aboard the Lor, Magolor’s crashed spaceship, such as challenge rooms and mini-games. They’re not mandatory to find, but eagle eyed players should be able to spot most of them without much trouble.

If you’re struggling with finding all four hidden Energy Spheres in level 5-2, however, use the guide below.

Energy Sphere #1

To find the first Energy Sphere, play through the level as normal until you get to the section where the building platforms you are standing on start shifting up and down. As you progress, you’ll find a bomb that you can pick up. Grab it and then continue to the right as it gets bigger. Eventually, you’ll find a platform full of metal blocks with a giant gold block in the center. Throw the bomb at the blocks to destroy them and reveal an optional star door. Go through it.

Inside, you’ll see a switch to stand on, a bomb block outside the room you’re in, the first Energy Sphere blocked off below you, and a moving spike enemy. Grab the bomb power that’s on the ability pedestal and then stand on the switch in the middle of the room. When you do, you’ll open up a small door on the far side of the room that will let you throw a bomb to break the bomb block. Aim slightly upwards by holding down the B button and then releasing when the angle is right and the spike enemy is out of the way. Once you hit the block, the blocks in front of the Energy Sphere will disappear. Hop down and grab it.

Energy Sphere #2

Play through the level as normal until you have a mini-boss fight with a giant rock named Moundo. After beating Moundo, suck it up and get the copy ability Stone. Head to the right and you’ll see three wooden stumps and a passage below you leading to the second Energy Sphere. Jump onto the first two wooden stumps and use the Stone power to smash them down and destroy the metal blocks that are blocking the path below but make sure to not stomp the third stump down as it will block off the Energy Sphere.

Once the two stumps have been smashed, run to the right and then jump down to the level where the sphere is. Turn around and then grab the Energy Sphere.

Energy Spheres #3 and #4

As you make your way through the level, you’ll eventually come across a waddle doo that jumps out of a star portal. Suck it up to gain the copy ability Flare Beam and use it to light the star fuses that are scattered across the area. Each time you do, a new area will unlock. Eventually, you’ll come across an area with star fuses in the shape of a smiling face. After lighting them all, the wall above you will move away to reveal a star portal. Jump inside.

Inside the star portal, you’ll be chased, once again, by the purple cosmic wall. Run to the right to avoid the wall until you get to a door at the end of the section. Run through it and you’ll be given the choice between two powers. Grab one from the ability pedestals and then get ready for another fight against the Sphere Doomer. Beat the boss and you’ll be given the final to Energy Spheres for the level.