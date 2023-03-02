Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe: 3-4 Energy Sphere Locations

There are 120 hidden Energy Spheres for players to find across all of the levels in Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe. As the game progresses, some of them get tougher to find requiring players to be clever and keep an eye out for secret doors and other environmental clues.

Here’s where to find all five hidden Energy Spheres in level 3-4.

Energy Sphere #1

To find the first Energy Sphere, play through the level until you find some bomb and metal blocks above a sign pointing you to go down. Instead of following the sign’s directions, swim up, avoiding the spinning spikes and break the bomb block to access a star door.

Inside the star door, you’ll find yourself in a room with three giant waddle dees, a switch you can pull by jumping to it, a switch you can step on, and a locked door with the first Energy Sphere of the level behind it. First, step on the switch on the ground to open the trapdoor platform underneath the waddle dees to drop them into the water below them.

Then, jump and hang from the switch on the ceiling to release a key and some health items. Grab the key, making sure not to step on the switch that opens the trapdoor, and take it to the locked door to the left of the star door you entered the room from. Open the locked door and grab the Energy Sphere inside.

Energy Sphere #2

After getting the first Energy Sphere, continue through the level as normal and you’ll eventually find an optional star door on the right of an area you’re swimming through. If you enter it, you’ll be in a room divided into two halves. The half you’re in contains an invincibility power-up. The other half is full of enemies and the second Energy Sphere. To get to the half of the room with the Energy Sphere, you’ll need to find a second star door.

Exit the room and swim up and over the rock structure that had the optional star door on it. On the other side, you’ll find another star door well hidden behind some seaweed. While you won’t be able to see the stars on the door, if you press up on the stick to enter it, same as you do for all of the other doors, you’ll swim inside.

Once you enter, press the switch to unleash the enemies and fight your way through them until you get to the second Energy Sphere.

Energy Sphere #3

Progress through the level as normal until you get to the section where you need to outswim the giant spiked boulders. Outrun the first and then pay special attention to the second. As you outswim it, you’ll find a small space for you to hide on the floor that lets the boulder pass over your head. Swim to the outcrop and let the boulder pass in front of you, destroying the enemies along the path. Once it gets to the end of its path, it’ll break through a wall of metal blocks. Once it passes through them, you’ll find the third Energy Sphere.

Energy Sphere #4

Continue through the level until you pick up a bomb that grows over time. The first time you find one, you’ll learn how the mechanic works. When you find the second one, however, grab it and hurry along the main path, making sure to hit all of the switches that extend small bridges, making it possible for you to jump from one ledge to the next with the bomb above your head.

When you get to the end of the path, the bomb will be giant and pulsing red. Throw it at the giant gold bricks and you’ll create a path to the fourth Energy Sphere.

Energy Sphere #5

Progress as usual until you get to an area that’s packed full of giant eels. Before entering it, make sure to grab the Spear power from the ability pedestal. Once you’re ready to go, instead of progressing to the right as intended, swim to the top of the area and you’ll find three eels surrounding a wall of iron blocks with a single bomb block attached to it. Break the bomb block to destroy the iron blocks and swim up to grab the final Energy Sphere for the level.