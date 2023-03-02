Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – How To Farm Endgame Qi Easy | Level 100+ XP Guide

Late in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty you’ll find an opportunity to easily farm infinite Qi — essentially the souls of this game. The opportunity is located deep into the game, but it makes earning levels absurdly easy. Even when you need 100,000 or more Qi to level up an aspect, this method will still work. There are two specific enemies you can farm infinitely for hundreds of thousands of Genuine Qi in a handful of minutes. It is incredibly easy to boost your stats, and you’ll need it for the endgame.

In the endgame, there are two bosses you may need to boost your level to beat. The final boss is surprisingly difficult, and after completing the story, you’ll earn a new difficulty level for grinding the best gear possible. You’ll also have optional missions to complete and more. If you’re looking to boost your level into the high 100s without putting in any extra work, this is one of the best spots to grind in the entire game.

How To Farm Infinite Genuine Qi | Easy XP Guide

Genuine Qi is the XP of this game. You’ll earn it by defeating enemies and finding clumps of Qi as items. To grind it infinitely, we’ll be defeating enemies then resetting at a nearby Battle Flag. After resting, enemies will respawn and repopulate the area. Defeat them again and repeat. The following enemies are both incredibly easy to defeat and reward lots of Qi. That’s the perfect combination.

Farming Location : Part 6 – Decisive Battle of Guandu. Recommended Lv. 85 Defeat the giant Terra Cotta Soldiers . There are six statues near the gate — and a Battle Flag just beyond them. Only two of the six statues will spring to life, and only when you approach them. If you play carefully, you can destroy each one individually. The Giant Terra Cotta Soldiers are extremely easy to defeat. Despite being huge, they are much more vulnerable to physical damage than their standard, normal-sized counterparts. Wizardry is not required to destroy them. While attacking, circle them to avoid their attacks. They’re very slow and often won’t attack at all before you destroy them. Destroying them at Lv. 85~ will take about 5-10 seconds. Each Giant Terra Cotta Soldier in this area drops 10,000 Genuine Qi .

: Part 6 – Decisive Battle of Guandu. Recommended Lv. 85

That’s 20,000 Genuine Qi per run, and it takes less than a minute per run. You can earn 100,000 Qi in 5 minutes. You can earn 200,000 Qi in 10 minutes! An hour of grinding can score a million Qi or more.

There are a few drawbacks to this method. First, it is only available far into the story. You’ll have to be near the end to access it — and it is only found deep in the battlefield. You’ll need to fight through the long level to get to this area. You can sprint past most enemies, so experienced players shouldn’t have any problems reaching the statues. Once you activate the Battle Flag, you’ll be right next to the statues.