Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Trophy List Revealed

The list of PSN trophies for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has been revealed.
This listing comes courtesy of PSN Profiles. Of course, this list will naturally have some spoilers, but not all trophy descriptions spell out what you need to do to achieve said trophy.
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will be released on March 3 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam. It will also be on Xbox Game Pass at launch.
The list below shares this information in this order:
PSN trophy name
trophy description
rarity
trophy grade (bronze, silver, gold, platinum)
Wo Long
Obtained all trophies.
Ultra Rare
[Platinum]
At Fifteen I Joined the Army
Reached Level 15.
Ultra Rare
[Bronze]
Only at Eighty Did I Finally Return
Reached Level 80.
Ultra Rare
[Bronze]
Journey’s Beginning
Awakened from the sleep of death at the sound of the Blindfolded Boy’s voice.
Ultra Rare
[Bronze]
Vow of the Stalwart
Swore an oath with Zhao Yun.
Ultra Rare
[Bronze]
Will of the Loyal
Swore an oath with Guan Yu and Zhang Fei.
Ultra Rare
[Bronze]
Ambition of the Tiger
Swore an oath with Sun Jian.
Ultra Rare
[Bronze]
Guardian of Peace
Swore an oath with Zuo Ci.
Ultra Rare
[Bronze]
Awakening of the Unscrupulous Hero
Swore an oath with Cao Cao.
Ultra Rare
[Bronze]
Mightiest of Men
Repelled Lu Bu’s forces.
Ultra Rare
[Bronze]
Guidance of the Constellations
Swore an oath with Lady Zhen.
Ultra Rare
[Bronze]
Succession
Swore an oath with Sun Ce and Sun Quan.
Ultra Rare
[Bronze]
Familial Ties
Swore an oath with Hong Jing.
Ultra Rare
[Bronze]
The Steadfast Duo
Swore an oath with Xiahou Dun and Xiahou Yuan.
Ultra Rare
[Bronze]
Fearless Warrior
Swore an oath with Zhang Liao.
Ultra Rare
[Bronze]
Entrusted Legacy
Swore an oath with Lu Bu.
Ultra Rare
[Bronze]
Aspiration and Amity
Swore an oath with Liu Bei.
Ultra Rare
[Bronze]
Dreams of Unity
Swore an oath with Yuan Shao.
Ultra Rare
[Bronze]
Annihilator of Evil
Defeated Yu Ji.
Ultra Rare
[Silver]
Open Eyes
Heard the Blindfolded Boy’s decision.
Ultra Rare
[Gold]
Battle-hardened
Dominated 15 sub battlefields.
Ultra Rare
[Silver]
Hunting the Great Deer
Dominated all main and sub battlefields.
Ultra Rare
[Gold]
Craftsmanship
Upgraded your first piece of equipment.
Ultra Rare
[Bronze]
Keen-edged
Upgraded a weapon to its fullest capacity.
Ultra Rare
[Silver]
Adamantine
Upgraded a piece of armor to its fullest capacity.
Ultra Rare
[Silver]
All That Glitters
Embedded your first jewel at the Forge.
Ultra Rare
[Bronze]
Decor Maketh the Man
Decorated your first item at the Forge.
Ultra Rare
[Bronze]
Wizardry Beginner
Learned your first Wizardry Spell.
Ultra Rare
[Bronze]
Wizardry Master
Learned all Wizardry Spells.
Ultra Rare
[Silver]
First Phase
Interacted with the Five Phases for the first time.
Ultra Rare
[Bronze]
Unstoppable
Raised Morale Rank to 20 for the first time.
Ultra Rare
[Bronze]
Merit beyond Measure
Received a sworn brothers’ boon for the first time.
Ultra Rare
[Bronze]
Great Gatherings
Joined forces with all available warriors.
Ultra Rare
[Bronze]
Fantastic Form
Equipped a full 4★ set consisting of: melee weapon, ranged weapon, accessory, and 4 armor pieces.
Ultra Rare
[Bronze]
Pots and Potions
Upgraded the Dragon’s Cure Pot to its greatest capacity and effectiveness.
Ultra Rare
[Silver]
Well-read
Collected all tablets.
Ultra Rare
[Silver]
Best Flag Forward
Raised your first Battle Flag.
Ultra Rare
[Bronze]
Fly It High
Raised all Battle Flags.
Ultra Rare
[Silver]
How Cute!
Fed your first Shitieshou.
Ultra Rare
[Bronze]
How Precious!
Fed all of the Shitieshou.
Ultra Rare
[Silver]
Sharp Reflexes
Successfully deflected 10 critical blows.
Ultra Rare
[Bronze]
Vulnerable Moments
Landed 50 Fatal Strikes.
Ultra Rare
[Bronze]
Side by Side
Dominated 10 battlefields with a companion.
Ultra Rare
[Bronze]
Eye for an Eye
Fended off invaders 10 times.
Ultra Rare
[Bronze]
Righteous Judgment
Exacted vengeance 10 times.
Ultra Rare
[Bronze]
Call to Arms
Used 10 Tiger Seals.
Ultra Rare
[Bronze]
Heroes Will Rise
Repelled Xielong in “Centuries of Glory Burned Away.”
Ultra Rare
[Bronze]
Staunching Heresy
Defeated all Warlocks performing the ritual in “The Valley of Crying Wraiths.”
Ultra Rare
[Bronze]
Dogged Justice
Saved the captured Hermits in “Fall of the Corrupted Eunuch.”
Ultra Rare
[Bronze]
Strung Bow
Defeated 5 foes with a ballista in “The Battle of Hulaoguan Pass.”
Ultra Rare
[Bronze]
Ascension
Gave a certain someone the maximum amount of Golden Cicada Shells.
Ultra Rare
[Silver]