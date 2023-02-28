Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Trophy List Revealed

The trophies seem to hint at a straightforward narrative, interesting given its focus on exploration.

The list of PSN trophies for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has been revealed.

This listing comes courtesy of PSN Profiles. Of course, this list will naturally have some spoilers, but not all trophy descriptions spell out what you need to do to achieve said trophy.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will be released on March 3 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam. It will also be on Xbox Game Pass at launch.

The list below shares this information in this order:

PSN trophy name trophy description rarity trophy grade (bronze, silver, gold, platinum)

Wo Long Obtained all trophies. Ultra Rare [Platinum]

At Fifteen I Joined the Army

Reached Level 15.

Ultra Rare

[Bronze]

Only at Eighty Did I Finally Return

Reached Level 80.

Ultra Rare

[Bronze]

Journey’s Beginning

Awakened from the sleep of death at the sound of the Blindfolded Boy’s voice.

Ultra Rare

[Bronze]

Vow of the Stalwart

Swore an oath with Zhao Yun.

Ultra Rare

[Bronze]

Will of the Loyal

Swore an oath with Guan Yu and Zhang Fei.

Ultra Rare

[Bronze]

Ambition of the Tiger

Swore an oath with Sun Jian.

Ultra Rare

[Bronze]

Guardian of Peace

Swore an oath with Zuo Ci.

Ultra Rare

[Bronze]

Awakening of the Unscrupulous Hero

Swore an oath with Cao Cao.

Ultra Rare

[Bronze]

Mightiest of Men

Repelled Lu Bu’s forces.

Ultra Rare

[Bronze]

Guidance of the Constellations

Swore an oath with Lady Zhen.

Ultra Rare

[Bronze]

Succession

Swore an oath with Sun Ce and Sun Quan.

Ultra Rare

[Bronze]

Familial Ties

Swore an oath with Hong Jing.

Ultra Rare

[Bronze]

The Steadfast Duo

Swore an oath with Xiahou Dun and Xiahou Yuan.

Ultra Rare

[Bronze]

Fearless Warrior

Swore an oath with Zhang Liao.

Ultra Rare

[Bronze]

Entrusted Legacy

Swore an oath with Lu Bu.

Ultra Rare

[Bronze]

Aspiration and Amity

Swore an oath with Liu Bei.

Ultra Rare

[Bronze]

Dreams of Unity

Swore an oath with Yuan Shao.

Ultra Rare

[Bronze]

Annihilator of Evil

Defeated Yu Ji.

Ultra Rare

[Silver]

Open Eyes

Heard the Blindfolded Boy’s decision.

Ultra Rare

[Gold]

Battle-hardened

Dominated 15 sub battlefields.

Ultra Rare

[Silver]

Hunting the Great Deer

Dominated all main and sub battlefields.

Ultra Rare

[Gold]

Craftsmanship

Upgraded your first piece of equipment.

Ultra Rare

[Bronze]

Keen-edged

Upgraded a weapon to its fullest capacity.

Ultra Rare

[Silver]

Adamantine

Upgraded a piece of armor to its fullest capacity.

Ultra Rare

[Silver]

All That Glitters

Embedded your first jewel at the Forge.

Ultra Rare

[Bronze]

Decor Maketh the Man

Decorated your first item at the Forge.

Ultra Rare

[Bronze]

Wizardry Beginner

Learned your first Wizardry Spell.

Ultra Rare

[Bronze]

Wizardry Master

Learned all Wizardry Spells.

Ultra Rare

[Silver]

First Phase

Interacted with the Five Phases for the first time.

Ultra Rare

[Bronze]

Unstoppable

Raised Morale Rank to 20 for the first time.

Ultra Rare

[Bronze]

Merit beyond Measure

Received a sworn brothers’ boon for the first time.

Ultra Rare

[Bronze]

Great Gatherings

Joined forces with all available warriors.

Ultra Rare

[Bronze]

Fantastic Form

Equipped a full 4★ set consisting of: melee weapon, ranged weapon, accessory, and 4 armor pieces.

Ultra Rare

[Bronze]

Pots and Potions

Upgraded the Dragon’s Cure Pot to its greatest capacity and effectiveness.

Ultra Rare

[Silver]

Well-read

Collected all tablets.

Ultra Rare

[Silver]

Best Flag Forward

Raised your first Battle Flag.

Ultra Rare

[Bronze]

Fly It High

Raised all Battle Flags.

Ultra Rare

[Silver]

How Cute!

Fed your first Shitieshou.

Ultra Rare

[Bronze]

How Precious!

Fed all of the Shitieshou.

Ultra Rare

[Silver]

Sharp Reflexes

Successfully deflected 10 critical blows.

Ultra Rare

[Bronze]

Vulnerable Moments

Landed 50 Fatal Strikes.

Ultra Rare

[Bronze]

Side by Side

Dominated 10 battlefields with a companion.

Ultra Rare

[Bronze]

Eye for an Eye

Fended off invaders 10 times.

Ultra Rare

[Bronze]

Righteous Judgment

Exacted vengeance 10 times.

Ultra Rare

[Bronze]

Call to Arms

Used 10 Tiger Seals.

Ultra Rare

[Bronze]

Heroes Will Rise

Repelled Xielong in “Centuries of Glory Burned Away.”

Ultra Rare

[Bronze]

Staunching Heresy

Defeated all Warlocks performing the ritual in “The Valley of Crying Wraiths.”

Ultra Rare

[Bronze]

Dogged Justice

Saved the captured Hermits in “Fall of the Corrupted Eunuch.”

Ultra Rare

[Bronze]

Strung Bow

Defeated 5 foes with a ballista in “The Battle of Hulaoguan Pass.”

Ultra Rare

[Bronze]

Ascension

Gave a certain someone the maximum amount of Golden Cicada Shells.

Ultra Rare

[Silver]