Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – How To Make Every Boss Fight Easier | Critical Parry, Reinforcement & Morale Guide

Bosses are going to wreck you in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Following the brutal, aggressive difficulty of the Nioh series, Team Ninja makes the action even more frantic. Instead of Stamina, you’ll have to manage your Spirit — which can be overcharged. To drain Spirit, you need to counter enemy attacks, and to really deal Spirit damage, you’ll want to parry Critical Attacks. It’s all extremely confusing but you’ll have to master these systems very quickly if you want to survive for long. The first boss essentially forces you to become a parry master, but there’s more to bosses than just parrying. You can make every fight easier with Morale and Reinforcements.

To make boss fights go down easier, here are a handful of tips and tricks explaining the basics of defeating every boss in the game. If you learn how to parry Critical Attacks, how to boost your Morale and how to summon Reinforcements, then you’ll be able to handle every fight in the game. Even the hardest battles can eventually be overcome — and with a lot less effort — once you’re ready to farm morale and spend reinforcement charges.

More Wo Long: Fallen Kingdom guides:

How To Beat The First Boss | How To Farm 1,000,000 Genuine Qi | Hidden Village Locked House Key Locations | How To Destroy Terra Cotta Soldiers

How To Make Any Boss Easier | Morale, Reinforcement & Critical Parry Tips

To make every boss easier, you’ll want to explore levels thoroughly to find Battle Flags and Marking Flags to raise your total Fortitude. Your Fortitude is your maximum lowest Morale rank — the higher your Morale Rank, the easier fights (and bosses) will become.

Parry Critical Attacks during boss fights to rapidly drain Spirit meter. If you fail to parry a Critical Attack, it lowers your total morale by -1. Critical Attack parries are risky but worth it — they’ll deal huge Spirit meter damage. You can normally break an opponent after 2-3 Critical parries.

Dealing damage to the Spirit Meter is incredibly important — especially for boss battles. Parrying Critical Attacks (and normal attacks) will drain the enemy’s Spirit quickly. Attacking aggressively and continuing to press even when they guard is a good way to deplete the enemy’s Spirit meter. When the enemy’s Spirit meter is empty. they’ll break for a moment. While stunned, you can deliver a powerful attack called a Fatal Strike that is far more powerful than your standard attacks.

is incredibly important — especially for boss battles. Parrying Critical Attacks (and normal attacks) will drain the enemy’s Spirit quickly. Attacking aggressively and continuing to press even when they guard is a good way to deplete the enemy’s Spirit meter.

Performing a Fatal Strike on a boss will steal their Morale. The boss will lose -1 Morale, and the player will gain +1 Morale. This instantly gives you a huge advantage, but a single Critical Attack parry whiff will take it all away.

To build up Morale to maximum, simply farm enemies on your battlefield. A ‘battlefield’ is just what missions are called in this game. For every battlefield, your Morale rank is reset. You can reach a maximum of 25 Morale on any battlefield, but the bosses are very rarely this high. Bosses tend to be at about 20~ Morale. Your Morale rank can change a battle considerably. If your Morale is lower than an enemy, you’ll take significantly more damage. If your rank is higher, you’ll take significantly less damage. This can make some bosses extremely easy.

to maximum, simply farm enemies on your battlefield. A ‘battlefield’ is just what missions are called in this game. For every battlefield, your Morale rank is reset. You can reach a maximum of 25 Morale on any battlefield, but the bosses are very rarely this high. Bosses tend to be at about 20~ Morale.

You’ll automatically raise Morale as you progress through a Battlefield by defeating enemies, performing Fatal Strikes, and planting flags at Battle Flags and Marking Flags. Try to find all the flag locations you can to increase your maximum Fortitude — your Morale Rank cannot drop lower than your maximum Fortitude.

To increase Morale to maximum , simply farm enemies. You can fight invaders to increase morale faster, but there’s a risk you’ll lose it all. By resetting enemies at Battle Flags and fighting the same enemies over and over, you can slowly build up your Morale safely. Having higher Morale than the boss of a map generally makes the fight much, much easier. If you’re sick of losing against a certain boss and you’ve boosted your armor and ally oath already, you’ll want to increase your morale.

, simply farm enemies. You can fight invaders to increase morale faster, but there’s a risk you’ll lose it all. By resetting enemies at Battle Flags and fighting the same enemies over and over, you can slowly build up your Morale safely.

Building Morale is easier depending on how many Battle Flags and Marker Flags you’ve placed. It doesn’t matter how difficult the enemies are — you’ll earn Morale way faster just by wiping out standard weak enemies. You don’t even need to fight harder enemies. By the end of the mission, you’ll be able to easily grind Morale due to already unlocking more Flags naturally. It can take as little as 15~ minutes of grinding to boost your Morale to max.

depending on how many Battle Flags and Marker Flags you’ve placed. It doesn’t matter how difficult the enemies are — you’ll earn Morale way faster just by wiping out standard weak enemies. You don’t even need to fight harder enemies.

Why do this? Because you will regain Morale whenever you re-fight a boss. Even if you lose, you’ll always regain that one lost morale. You can still lose Morale mid-fight from Critical Attacks, but you can also steal it from the boss. Your Morale lost from death is always regained at the start of the fight.

You’ll always want to practice the boss before grinding Morale. If you can’t successfully parry Critical Attacks, you’ll lose it all very quickly. The same goes for Reinforcements.

Reinforcements are extremely helpful for bosses . You can summon a maximum of two Reinforcements — two NPC allies — from the Battle Flag. These cost charges, which are limited. Don’t waste them by summoning Reinforcements before you’re ready! You can only summon a maximum of two Reinforcements for any Battlefield. If you already have one NPC ally, you can only summon one more Reinforcement.

. You can summon a maximum of two Reinforcements — two NPC allies — from the Battle Flag. These cost charges, which are limited. Don’t waste them by summoning Reinforcements before you’re ready!

Reinforcements become stronger the more you use them. By summoning a Reinforcement, they’ll level up — their Oath Level is their overall power. A higher Oath means the Reinforcement will survive long, be more aggressive in combat, and deal more damage. If you want to boost Oath to specific Reinforcements, replay levels where the Reinforcement appears normally, or summon them early in a Battlefield so you can fight with them for longer. Summoning Reinforcements only during bosses is a bad way to raise Oath, but a great way to defeat bosses.

When using two Reinforcements, bosses are easily distracted and overwhelmed. If you like using Wizardry, this is ideal — you can stay far away, pelting the boss with magic spells while the Reinforcements do all the heavy lifting. Even against extremely hard bosses, the Reinforcements can deal significant damage.

Utilizing Critical Attack Parry, Morale, and Reinforcement will make any battle easier. Reinforcements aren’t required for most bosses, but Critical Attack Parry and Morale absolutely are. Learning to parry Critical Attacks is basically all you need to know about every boss. Once you practice and successfully score Critical Attack Parries, every boss becomes much easier. There’s really nothing else you need to know. Following these basic strategies is enough to overcome 99% of the problems you’ll face in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.