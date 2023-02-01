Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Debuts Ape-Demon Zhu Yan

If dark fantasy and robust combat are your things, then you’ll want to keep an eye out for the upcoming launch of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. The latest game from Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo is gearing up for its early March release. To get players in the mood for the supernatural but intense action heading their way, some of the game’s demonic creatures are getting showcased online.

After some in-depth pre-release coverage throughout last month courtesy of IGN, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has shared some exciting-looking gameplay action and story details already. One of the most engaging aspects of the game has to be the world it takes place in. Players will find themselves transported back in time to a mystical version of late Han Dynasty-era China.

Team Ninja has made use of real-life battles and notable people from this period of China’s history to craft a world setting that feels authentic, rich and complex, even before adding the hordes of otherworldly beings that inhabit it as part of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty’s overarching story. One of these creatures has been shown off on the game’s official Twitter feed today, giving players a glimpse at one of the epic demon battles they’ll find themselves embroiled in as they travel the gorgeously detailed landscapes of Mt. Xiaocishan.

Zhu Yan is a huge ape-like demon.

It's described in the Classic of Mountains & Seas as being white-necked, red-legged, and living on Mt. Xiaocishan where white gemstones & copper can be found. Its appearance is said to herald the coming of a ruinous war. #WoLongFallenDynasty pic.twitter.com/yXT33OBUPa — Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (@WoLongOfficial) February 1, 2023

Zhu Yan is described as being a “huge ape-like demon” and is depicted with gigantic arms, bulging glowing red eyes and a seriously sharp set of teeth. The demon’s design is pretty epic and definitely embodies the dark fantasy vibe that that game is going for. Other creatures players will have to face off against include the huge demonic bull-like beast Aoye, whose hair-like tentacles can smash players into pieces if they’re not dodged effectively. Aoye is another fearsome creature that’s been inspired by ancient Chinese texts.

Demons are just one part of the evil encounters players will find themselves up against in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. The game is also packed with a number of corrupted warlords, some of whom can actually transform into demonic beings during certain stages of their fight sequences.

Players keen to dive deeper into the world of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty haven’t got too much longer to wait. The game is set to be launched on March 3, with those who have an active subscription to Xbox Game Pass able to play the dark fantasy epic on day one. The game is also set to be released on Xbox and PlayStation platforms, as well as PC. Those who pre-purchase the game before March 16 in either the physical or digital format will receive a special Baihu Armor, while those who pre-order the game digitally will receive both the early purchase bonus along with the pre-order bonus Zhuque Armor.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty releases on March 3. It’ll be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass at launch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.