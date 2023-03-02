Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – How To Unlock The Hidden Village Locked Doors | Key Locations Guide

The Hidden Village is your home base in Wo Long: Fallen Kingdom. The village is where you can easily access the Blacksmith, talk to friends, or waste time running around and enjoying the scenery. There is a side-quest to complete here, all related to a woman’s lost house keys. She has two missing keys — and we were shocked by how long it took to actually find them. If you don’t want to miss out on the key locations, check out the full guide below.

There are two keys, and three additional keys to unlock afterward. The forgetful Taoist in the village explains that she lost both keys — the key to the front door and the backyard key. After finding the backyard key, you’ll reach three locked chests. In exchange for relatively common items, she’ll give you keys to each chest. We’ll also explain what you need to crack open those chests and what kinds of rewards you’ll get.

The Hidden Village is a hub location where you can easily access the Blacksmith and other useful tools. Following the giant root vines down from the Blacksmith, you’ll find a locked house with an NPC standing outside. Talk to them to learn about the missing keys. She’ll talk about her lost front door key — then, after returning the key and unlocking her door, she’ll talk about her missing backyard key.

First Key Location : Taoist’s House Key – Mission 1, Part 3 ‘In Search of the Immortal Wizard’ Found right outside the boss door. This one is hard to miss.

Second Key Location : Taoist’s Backyard Key – Mission 1, Part 5 ‘War’s Flames Blaze Fiercely’ Located in the sewers after draining the water channel. Through the giant dragon head statue entrance. Follow the linear path into the larger room, then enter the first passage on the left.

The house doesn’t contain anything. There’s no reward for finding the first key. To claim a prize, you need to find both keys. There’s an extremely useful Dragon Vein Essence upgrade in the backyard — and three locked chests. Talk to the Taoist NPC in front of the house to trade her items. For each trade, she’ll give you one key. The key can open any of the three chests. The contents of the chest are randomized but will always give you a specific type of reward. One chest gives you Genuine Qi, one gives you crafting materials, etc.

Dragon Vein Essence: Located behind the locked house in the Hidden Village.

Three Locked Treasure Chests : Talk to the Hermit if Tianzhu. She’ll give you keys in exchange for items she wants. Trade #1 : Fire Pot Trade #2 : Anti-Freeze Soil Trade #3 : Mystic Crane

Chest Contents : Left : High level Qi Fragments Middle : High level crafting materials Right : High level gear

A strange man is sitting on a tall rock to the right. You can reach him from the locked house backyard. We don’t yet know what this NPC is for. He doesn’t react when you interact with him, but he seems important. We’ll update this article with any new information once it is discovered.