Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe: 4-1 Energy Sphere Locations

In Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe, there are 120 Energy Spheres hidden across the levels for players to find. Some, such as the Energy Spheres in 4-1 require a little bit of patience and experimentation in order to grab. 4-1 is a pretty short level, however, so if you miss your chance to snag some of the spheres, you’ll be able to restart it quickly enough to get them.

Here’s how to find all three spheres in 4-1.

Energy Sphere #1

Progress through the level as normal, fighting your way through enemies, until you end up in an igloo with a firebreathing enemy. The enemy looks like a red version of the water lizard that gives you the Water ability. Suck it up and gain the Fire copy ability, then move to the igloo to the right that’s walled off with ice.

Use your fire to melt the ice and get inside the igloo. Instead of coming out the other end, use your ability to melt the ice in the center of the igloo. When you do, you’ll fall down a small tunnel where you’ll find the first Energy Sphere for the level. Grab it and then continue forward.

Energy Sphere #2

Play through the level until you find yourself being shot out of multiple cannons. Progress normally until you have to shoot yourself through two cannons in a narrow corridor at the bottom of the screen. When you make it to the second cannon, instead of shooting yourself to the right through three cactus enemies, shoot yourself up, seemingly into the wall of ice above you.

When you do, you’ll actually travel through a well-hidden passage into a second, hidden cannon. Shoot yourself up once more and claim the second Energy Sphere.

Energy Sphere #3

After grabbing the second Energy Sphere, keep shooting yourself forward through more cactus enemies and you’ll find yourself in a large, open area with a lot of cannons. In the first position, shoot yourself to the cannon that has one star on the path to it. Then, shoot yourself into the cannon with the star block that the spring enemy is jumping on on the path to it.

Finally, shoot yourself to the cannon in the bottom left corner almost to the edge of the area. Once you do, you’ll be sent through a hidden path on the bottom of the area. Go through the door at the end of the path.

Follow the way forward through all of the enemies until you find the final Energy Sphere in a small outcrop above you. Grab it and then finish the level.