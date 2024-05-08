Nintendo Talks About What The Nintendo Switch Would Look Like

It is so exciting to think about.

There has been so much talk lately about what the new and next Nintendo Switch will look like, and seemingly it won’t be much different than what we already have for the original Nintendo Switch. From the hints that Nintendo has been dropping, it seems that the console will be a sort of hybrid of the console we currently have now according to GameRant.

The next console from Nintendo won’t be announced at least for the next two months as a Nintendo Direct in June but it was confirmed it will not have any news for the new console. It seems that the console will be another DS and 3DS situation, as they say the consoles will look similar but the new Nintendo Switch will be getting the upgrades it needs.

This is Furukawa, President of Nintendo. We will make an announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year. It will have been over nine years since we announced the existence of Nintendo Switch back in March 2015. We will be holding a Nintendo Direct… — 任天堂株式会社（企業広報・IR） (@NintendoCoLtd) May 7, 2024

The President of Nintendo, Furukawa announced that the “Switch next [sic] model is the appropriate way to describe it.” This definitely means they will look similar. We already know the controllers will be similar if not close to the same for the new console as rumors have suggested the joycons will be magnetic this time.

With the next Nintendo Direct being in June, we can only assume that some new games will be announced during it, giving the community something fun to look forward to until the new console is announced by March 2025, seemingly leaning toward the end of 2024 that the console will be announced.

For now, we assume the style of the next Nintendo Switch will be similar to the one we already have, but hopefully we get some different designs and colors on top of the upgrades coming to the console.